n Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series will feature Latino and Japanese fusion duo Miho & Diego at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the North Beach Amphitheater, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. Free. parks.state.wa.us. Other concerts in the series:
Cellist Gretchen Yanover, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
French-Canadian La Famille Léger, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Brazilian group En Canto, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21
n Mount Vernon Parks’ Summer Crafternoons will feature Linda Larsen of A Dash of Adorable for a wood-cut craft lesson for ages 6 and up at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Hillcrest Park. $36. apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum will host a Zoom workshop taught by Esterita Austin on making sheer portraits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. $102 members, $112 nonmembers. qfamuseum.org. Also at the museum:
An online trappiquilting workshop taught by Cristina Arcenegui Bono will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, and Thursday, Aug. 19. $65 members, $70 nonmembers. qfamuseum.org.
n The Port of Anacortes will host its free summer concert series at Seafarers Memorial Park through the end of August. All concerts start at 6 p.m. at 601 Seafarers’ Way. Coming up on Friday, July 30 is Chris Eger Band and the Powerhouse Horns, and on Wednesday, Aug. 4, is The Jerry Steinhilber Jazz Explosion.
n The Brown Lantern in Anacortes hosts live music at 9 p.m. Upcoming performers are Dumpster Joe on Friday, July 30, and The Deal on Friday, Aug. 6.
n The Camano Animal Shelter Association will hold a fundraiser selling hats, shirts and hoodies at the Camano Multi-Purpose Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 31. camanoanimalshelter.org.
n The City of Anacortes will host a series of summer concerts at the corner of Fourth Street and O Avenue, during July and August. All ages are welcome, 6 to 8 p.m., Saturdays. Coming up: The Atlantics on July 31.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will have a special screening of PNWild’s latest film “Tamarack” at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31. There will also be $15,000 in giveaway prizes and a live podcast Q&A session. $35, kids $10. lincolntheatre.org.
n Blue Compass will offer a San Juan island-hopping kayak journey with nine campers and three staff members Aug. 2-6 $2,145. bluecompasscamps.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will host its annual Pioneer Picnic at Pioneer Park in La Conner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. 360-466-3365.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration is required. Pixar’s “Coco” in Spanish will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held Aug. 6-8. There will be artisan booths, music stages and a beer and wine garden. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n Rock the Cause, a concert benefiting the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, will feature local singer Savanna Woods, The Chris Eger Band and Shaggy Sweet from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island. $55. tix.com/ticket-sales/rockthecause/6649/event/1225652.
n The Skagit Shooting Range in Burlington will hold “Contextual Handgun: The Armed/Parent Guardian,” a firearm course for parents, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7-8. skagitshootingrange.com.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a handmade spoon carving course from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n The La Conner Classic Boat & Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the La Conner Marina. A car cruise will begin at 3 p.m. and awards will be given. lovelaconner.com.
n The La Conner Regional Library will have a summer reading craft session with a butterfly and bird theme at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. lclib.lib.wa.us.
n The Skagit County Fair is back for four days of live entertainment, vendors, livestock shows and more from Aug. 11-14. COVID-19 protocols will be in effect. skagitcounty.net.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will have a virtual talk on deciduous trees with David Drummond at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. padillabay.gov.
n Genoa Cellars Wine Cruise will sail from La Conner through the Swinomish Channel and Deception Pass from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Fully catered. $150 per person. hellamsvineyard.com.
n The Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation will hold its 12th annual Green & White Open to benefit public schools at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Avalon Golf Links in Burlington. $115 before July 31, includes 18 rounds of golf, lunch and dinner. supportmvschools.org.
n The WhidbeyHealth Foundation’s annual Tour de Whidbey to raise funds for hospital equipment will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. Races are 10, 33, 50, 67, 100 and 162 miles around the island. tourdewhidbey.org.
n Skyhawks Sports is offering multiple week-long summer camps through August for ages 2-12. Activities include basketball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse and more. The camps are located in Anacortes, Bellingham, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Prices vary. skyhawks.com.
n The Concrete High School Class of 1955 will hold a reunion at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Information: Bill Newby (360-770-9419), Mary Stafford Anderson (360-757-4782) or Joan Weckerly Schmidt (360-770-5180).
n Burlington’s Heritage Flight Museum will host a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. heritageflight.org.
n Local keynote speaker and consultant Rebecca P. Murray will present a workshop in storytelling at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at COPIA on the Boulevard, 1174 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. $30 per session. rebeccapmurray.com.
