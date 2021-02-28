n The Lincoln Theatre presents the Sweded Film Festival, an annual compilation of homemade recreations of fan favorites. Tickets are available at lincolntheatre.org. The festival will be available to stream until Thursday, March 4. Also at the Lincoln:
Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The concert will be streamed on Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery will host a free online vermiculture class at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Register at christiansonsnursery.com. Also:
John Christianson will speak on rose selection, placement and the flower’s history, in a free webinar at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n Bassoonist Sara Schoenbeck will conduct a free virtual workshop through Western Washington University on classical improvisation techniques and theory at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. whidbeygardening.org.
n La Conner Kiwanis and La Conner United will host a Daffodil Fest Bazaar starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 6. Kiwanis will sell fresh cut daffodils and smoked salmon at 606 Morris St. in La Conner.
n The Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville will be held on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7, featuring festivities, food, boat tours and music. Updates can be found on its Facebook page.
n United General Hospital will hold free virtual training on addressing adverse childhood experiences for those who work with children at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. unitedgeneral.org. Also:
Free virtual suicide prevention training will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. unitedgeneral.org.
An online discussion on grief and loss will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes.
A community meeting regarding the hospital’s transition to run the Orcas Island clinic will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at islandhospital.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will host “Blue Legacy: The Recent History of Glaciers in the North Cascades” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Geologist Jon Riedel will speak on the importance of the region’s glaciers and the Glacier Monitoring Program. $30; register at ncascades.org. Also:
A beginner watercolor class on alpine scenes will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13. $45; register at ncascades.org.
Mukul Soman will present “The Ethical Photographer: A Wildlife Photographer’s Perspective” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 25. $15. Register at ncascades.org.
n Whatcom Museum will host Whatcom Community College history instructor Anna Booker to present on her grant-funded research project, “Situating Ourselves in the Salish Sea,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11. whatcommuseum.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre will host Americana and Celtic group We Banjo 3, livestreaming from Ireland at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. $25. Visit mountbakertheatre.com.
n Northwest Yarns in Bellingham will host an online class on how to repair knitted fabric at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14. nwyarns.com
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host an informational session on the Asian Giant Hornet as part of its winter lecture series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19. Cassie Cichorz of WSDA will speak on the threat hornets pose and how to prevent their expansion at skagitbeaches.org.
n Bellingham author/historian Brian Griffin will speak on his latest work, “The Donovan Diaries,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, at whatcommuseum.org.
n United Way of Skagit County’s Welcome Baby program holds virtual Parent Cafes the first and third Fridays of the month, through May. Visit skagitwelcomebaby.com to register.
n The Hospice of the Northwest will hold a five-week support group over Zoom, “Finding Solace,” starting at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Call 360-814-5550 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.