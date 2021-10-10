n Skagit Climate Talks: 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, with Dr. Steve Ghan, who will discuss the latest U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) AR6 Physical Sciences report. For information and the Zoom link, visit skagitbeaches.org.
n History of British Columbia Railroad: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14. The Whatcom County Historical Society presents local author Mike Impero for a talk on Bellingham Bay and the British Columbia Railroad in the late 1800s. $5 suggested donation for nonmembers. whatcommuseum.org.
n Art of Rebellion: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15. Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will host Chicano artist Jake Prendez for a free in-person presentation on the history of Chicano arts and social movements. humanities.org.
n Whiskey and Wiretaps: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19. Anacortes Public Library will host Steve Edmiston for a free in-person talk on the history of a Seattle police lieutenant who started a bootlegging gang in the Northwest. humanities.org.
n A Nicer Kind of Murder: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20. Anacortes Public Library will host local author Matthew Sullivan for a free in-person talk on the evolution of the portrayal of victims in crime fiction. humanities.org.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Wild Whatcom hosts a community program exploring local parks and trail for adults and children at 9:30 a.m. every Friday in Bellingham. $5 suggested donation. Registration required. wildwhatcom.org
n Christ Episcopal Church in Anacortes hosts mindful poetry readings over Zoom at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month. The link can be found at the church’s Facebook page.
n Family to Family Course: 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, through Oct. 28. NAMI Skagit will hold a free virtual course for family members and loved ones of adults with mental illnesses or brain disorders. namiskagit.org.
n NAMI Skagit’s Connection Recovery Support Group meets virtually at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday. Email NAMISkagitCares@gmail.com to register.
n Hospice of the Northwest holds a COVID-19 grief support group that meets virtually at 3 p.m. Tuesdays. hospicenw.org
n The Bellingham chapter of the ALS Association hosts support groups over Zoom at noon on the second Thursday of the month. alsa.org.
n Anacortes Senior College: The program has canceled Fall 2021 classes due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, but hopes to resume classes in January. seniorcollege.org.
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.
n Ford Giesbrecht at Tapped: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays: A mix of Brazilian classical, American and Latin jazz standards, old rock and original music at Tapped, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island.
n Skagit River produce market: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Farmers market in Conway, exit 221, off I-5. skagitriverproduce@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.