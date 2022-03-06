Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, websites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n La Conner Daffodil Festival: The festival runs during March at several locations. Events include:
– Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of La Conner Artists’ Gallery, where visitors can enjoy entertainment and artists’ demonstrations.
– Ice cream social, auction and community open house, 5-7:30 p.m. March 17, Maple Hall.
– Daffodil Pet Parade, March 26. Meet at the La Conner High School track, parade starts at 11:30 a.m., costume contest at noon. lovelaconner.com/la-conner-daffodil-festival-2022.
n Swedish pancakes: Wear your green while enjoying Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon.
n Boys & Girls Clubs breakfast: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County will hold its 2022 annual breakfast virtually at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 16. Information on sponsorships: Events Manager Shelby Munson, 360-610-7929 or shelby.munson@skagitclubs.org. More information: Ian Faley, 360-202-9021, ifaley@skagitclubs.org. skagitclubs.org.
n Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off: The event featuring amateurs and professionals will take place Saturday, April 2, at Farmstrong Brewing Company in Mount Vernon. Top prize is $150 in each category, determined by a crowd vote. $25 entry fee. To secure a sponsorship or to sign up, contact Jeremy Kindlund at Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com.
n “The Goose is Loose” Fun Run: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, beginning and ending at Heritage Park in downtown Stanwood. Families with strollers and dogs on leash are welcome. A light breakfast will be served before the race. Registration: $30 with T-shirt before April 10, $35 with T-shirt April 11-22, $40 day of registration with T-shirt (while supplies last). runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k.
n Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival: After two years online, the festival returns to the theater with features, shorts, documentaries, animation, experimental and narrative films May 12-15 at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham. A special online version of the festival will be held May 19-30. Since the festival began in 2017, Cascadia has showcased the work of some 125 women directors from around the world. The program director for this year’s festival is Los Angeles-based film critic and programmer Claudia Puig, president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and longtime critic on NPR’s Film Week. Passes go on sale in April. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the night of shows. cascadiafilmfest.org.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.
n 2022 free parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Free days are:
Wednesday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
n New exhibit: The Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner, is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
