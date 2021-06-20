n The North Cascade Street Rod Car Show will be held on North Sixth Street in La Conner from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20. Details: 360-296-6414.
n Friends of the Forest will host a hike with a lesson about fire ecology and how the land has regrown from a 2016 fire at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. Meet at the 29th Street access, trail 133, Little Cranberry Lake corridor. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
An intermediate hike while teaching about mosses in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 9, starting at the Whistle Lake parking lot. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Race Week, a sailing event, will take place at Cap Sante Marina in Anacortes from June 21-25. raceweekpnw.com.
n The Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will have in-person tours of Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest, led by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. on June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7. Registration required: whatcommuseum.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham and the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center will present free Zoom poetry workshops for youths at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. villagebooks.com. Also at Village Books:
Village Books and Whatcom Community College will conduct a writing camp for ages 9-12 from 1 to 3 p.m. June 28-July 1. $89. villagebooks.com.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham presents Petty or Not, a local Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac tribute band, for an in-person concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Tickets sold in pairs to ensure social distancing. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The Northwest Marine Trade Association and Anacortes Chamber of Commerce have rescheduled a boat and yacht show in Anacortes for June 25-28. Details: nmta.net.
n The HOGS for Habitat Benefit Ride will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, to benefit Skagit Habitat for Humanity. $10. Register at the Skagit Habitat Store, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-961-8434.
n The Anacortes Community Theatre is virtually performing “The Last Five Years,” a musical love story set in New York. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 26-28 and July 1-3, with a 2 p.m. performance on June 28. $15 (individual) and $30 (household). acttheatre.com.
n Local keynote speaker and consultant Rebecca P. Murray will present a three-course workshop in storytelling at 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28, at COPIA on the Boulevard, 1174 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. $30 per session. rebeccapmurray.com.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1951 will celebrate its 70th reunion from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, at Chuckanut Manor, 3056 Chuckanut Drive, Bow. Information: Darrell Pierson, 808-268-5465.
n Burlington-Edison Youth Soccer registration for the fall season (ages 5-14) is open through June 30. Starting at $90 with scholarships available. burlingtonwa.gov/besoccer.
n The Northwest Straits Foundation will hold a free online workshop on crabbing in the Puget Sound at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. nwstraitsfoundation.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration required at mountvernonchamber.com. “Independence Day” will begin at 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 2.
n North Cascades Institute will offer a course on the biology and identification of lichens at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Fairhaven Park in Bellingham. $50. ncascades.org. Also:
A wildflower workshop on Sauk Mountain will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 10. $110. ncascades.org.
A virtual course on the natural history of Puget Sound by David Williams, author of “Homewaters,” will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. $15. ncascades.org.
n The City of Mount Vernon will have a Fourth of July fireworks show at Edgewater Park starting at 8 p.m. mountvernonwa.gov/parks.
n The City of Marysville will have a Fourth of July festival with food trucks and fireworks at dusk. marysvillewa.gov.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will hold a luncheon with state-elected officials at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 7. Registration required. $17 for members, $20 for nonmembers. sedrowoolley.chambermaster.com.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will have a free Junior Ecologists learning event for ages 6-9 about crustaceans at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9. eventbrite.com.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a friction fire basics course from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Prices vary. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n Western Washington University’s College Quest, open for grades 10-12 from July 12-16, is a week of activities to introduce the college experience, including sessions with WWU Admissions and the chance to earn a credit by taking an introductory behavioral neuroscience course. $800. wwu.edu/collegequest. Also at the university:
The Young Explorers Science Camp for grades 3-5 will feature lessons about the science of water and river currents in a virtual four-lesson series from 9 to 10 a.m. July 12-15. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
n The City of Marysville will have a free summer concert series at Jennings Park, 6915 Armar Road, at 7 p.m. Fridays, July 16 and 23. marysvillewa.gov.
n Immigrant Resources and Immediate Support has launched a spring campaign to raise money in celebration of mothers. The group assists immigrants in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish with rent, groceries and other essentials. irisnw.org.
n The Camano Crab Dash 5K and 10K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Entry fees start at $25. Register at runsignup.com.
n Rock the Cause, a concert benefiting the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation and featuring Savanna Woods, The Chris Eger Band and Shaggy Sweet, will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island. $55. tix.com.
n The Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation’s 12th annual Green & White Open to benefit public schools will be held on Friday, Aug. 20, at Avalon Golf Links in Burlington. $115 before July 31, includes 18 holes of golf, lunch and dinner. supportmvschools.org.
n The WhidbeyHealth Foundation is promoting the annual Tour de Whidbey to raise funds for hospital equipment. Races include 10, 33, 50, 67, 100 and 162 miles around the island and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. tourdewhidbey.org.
