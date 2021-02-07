n Western Washington University will host alumnus Jacob Scherr, Mount Vernon High School music director and co-founder of the Whatcom Wind Ensemble, for a free virtual discussion on gaining professional skills as a musician at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will hold two listening sessions for Latino business leaders to help shape an education program that will begin in March. Sessions will be held in Spanish at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, and at noon Thursday, Feb. 25. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
The chamber will offer a free Zoom class on project management by Guru Samy of BSG Solutions at noon Wednesday, Feb. 10. Register at mountvernonchamber.com.
n Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison is hosting “Birdland,” a new exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, through Feb. 28. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n The North Cascades Institute will host “Light in Winter: A Dialogue Between Two Poets” at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Institute co-founder Saul Weisberg will speak with American Book Award-winning poet Holly Hughes. $5; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
“People of the Sacred River: The History of the Upper Skagit,” a webinar led by a tribal elder, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. $15; register at ncascades.org.
Molly Hashimoto will present “Green to Gold: Trees of the Cascades in Watercolor,” a virtual presentation of painting techniques of the region’s natural landscape, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $50; register at ncascades.org.
An introductory class on birdwatching in the lower Skagit Valley will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $110; register at ncascades.org.
The institute will host “Blue Legacy: The Recent History of Glaciers in the North Cascades” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Geologist Jon Riedel will speak on the importance of the region’s glaciers and the Glacier Monitoring Program. $30; register at ncascades.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will present a class on the 15 raptor species in northwest Washington, led by Sue Cottrell of Raptor Studies Northwest, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. $15 members, $20 nonmembers. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Whatcom Museum will feature an archivist from the Washington State Archives speaking about the Northwest Regional Branch in Bellingham, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, via the museum’s YouTube page. A $5 donation is suggested for nonmembers.
n Western Washington University will hold a virtual webinar on making an oboe reed with Dane Philipsen, a doctoral student at Northwestern University, at 2 p.m Friday, Feb. 12. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n The Greatest NorthWest Glass Quest will begin Friday, Feb. 12. The annual 10-day treasure hunt takes place throughout Camano Island and Stanwood, where participants seek hand-blown glass balls. Online check-in at thegreatnwglassquest.com is necessary to participate.
n SOUT Farm & Flowers and Fir Island Cakery is selling a Valentine’s Day bouquet and half-dozen cupcakes combo for $55. Email ordersoutfarm@gmail.com to preorder. Pickup is after 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, and all day Saturday, Feb. 13, at 329 N. Cherry St., Mount Vernon.
n The Seattle Rose Society and Christianson’s Nursery will hold two free webinars on rose pruning and section, and placement and disease control beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com. Also at the nursery:
Claudia Wells will conduct a free fruit tree pruning techniques class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
A free online vermiculture class will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 6. Register at christiansonnursery.com.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a webinar on how plants are shifting elevations due to climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. The Zoom link can be found at wnpskoma.org/meetings/.
n Island Hospital will host a free webinar on nutrition and osteoporosis and how they are linked at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes. Also at the hospital:
A free virtual session with an expert from Hospice of the Northwest on preparing documents for end-of-life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4. islandhospital.org.
An online discussion on grief and loss will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes.
n Mount Vernon’s LDN Pharmacist and Makers Compounding Pharmacy will sponsor a talk on women’s health and libido at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Register through eventbrite.com.
n A webinar by the USDA on grants offered through the Community Facilities Rural Community Development Initiative for potential applicants looking to improve housing and rural economic development will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Register at burlington-chamber.com.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A Zoom link will be available on skagitbeaches.org one week before the event.
n The Museum of Northwest Art will host local artist Deirdre Czoberek for a mixed media art card workshop on how to send masterful cards to friends and family, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $20. museumofnwart.org.
n HomePlace Memory Care in Burlington will host a free webinar on COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Call 360-755-7000 to register.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours. Training will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom, from Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n Western Washington University will present professor Kathy A. Perkins for a free online lecture about Black women in American theatre before 1960, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n Island County’s Citizens against Domestic Abuse is holding positive discipline parenting classes via Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays in February. To register, call 360-675-7057 or email kate@cadacanhelp.org.
n United Way of Skagit County’s Welcome Baby program holds virtual Parent Cafes the first and third Fridays of the month, through through May. Register at skagitwelcomebaby.com.
n Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes will host a mental health and wellness seminar for first responders and their families on Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, presented by 1st Responder Conferences & Blue H.E.L.P. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
n NAMI Skagit’s Connection Recovery Support Group meets virtually at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday each month. Email NAMISkagitCares@gmail.com to register.
n Hospice of the Northwest holds free grief groups via Zoom at 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays. 360-814-5570.
n The Whatcom Humane Society is holding a “My Furry Valentine” photo contest to raise money for the animal shelter. It costs $10 to enter and $1 to vote; voting ends on Feb. 28. The winner will be announced March 5. whatcomhumane.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library is hosting a free four-part workout routine class at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in February. library.cityofanacortes.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.