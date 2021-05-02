n Western Washington University will present D’Anthoni Wooten for a virtual talk on composing music for video games at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 3. cfpa.wwu.edu. Also at Western:
Western Washington and Green Flower will host a virtual cannabis career summit on Thursday, May 6. cannabiscareersummit.com.
A free virtual flute masterclass featuring Constance Volk of Ensemble Dal Niente will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. cfpa.wwu.edu.
A free virtual performance on African piano music by Dr. William Chapman Nyaho will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free swallow screening at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Registration required. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
The first of a four-part class on childbirth education will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. $95. islandhospital.org.
A free dietary class on managing high cholesterol will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. islandhospital.org.
A free class on understanding Medicare choices will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10. islandhospital.org.
A free balance screening will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11. Registration required: islandhospital.org or 360-299-4204.
n The North Cascades Institute will host “Herptiles of Methow Valley: Connecting with Cold-Blooded Creepers,” a web course on identifying reptiles and amphibians in the region, at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. $15; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A virtual field excursion of the Spring Snake Count in the Methow Valley will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m on Saturday, May 8. $110; register at ncascades.org.
“The Photographer’s Cookbook,” a virtual webinar, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. $15; ncascades.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship will hold a webinar in Spanish about applying for PPP loans at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. mountvernonchamber.com.
n Children of the Valley will hold a Cinco de Mayo virtual art auction to benefit students in the Mount Vernon School District at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. covmv.org.
n The Friends of the Forest will host a community hike of intermediate difficulty near Little Cranberry Lake at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will present free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on the first Friday of the month through September. The first movie will be “Cars” at 9 p.m. Friday, May 7. Registration required at mountvernonchamber.com.
n Camp Kirby will host a Lego Day Camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8. $50. ultracamp.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will present via livestream regional folk artist Matney Cook, who is celebrating a new album, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8. Admission by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
“Bach to Rock,” a virtual concert featuring music spanning three centuries performed by Matt Rehfeldt, will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Admission by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold virtual Youth Mental Health First Aid training on addressing adverse childhood experiences for those who work with children, at noon Thursday, May 13; Wednesday, June 2; and Thursday, June 24. Registration required: unitedgeneral.org.
n The Healthy Island Youth Initiative will hold a Chum Run 5K to support it programs in South Whidbey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Community Park in Langley. Same-day registration is $35. There will also be a free run for kids under 10. More details: swparks.org.
n The Island Hospital Foundation will host Well Journey Adventure, a weeklong event with wellness classes, cooking lessons and live panel discussions as a fundraiser for the hospital’s new Health & Wellness Center, from May 17-22. myihf.org.
n The Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a virtual lecture on minimal design in modern quilting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. qfamuseum.org.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a wildflower watercolor painting hike at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Whistle Lake. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A free family nature walk by Whistle Lake with a lesson about lifecycles will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an art preview and auction. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs from May 27 to June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. Details at monamuseum.org.
n Skagit Habitat for Humanity is holding “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will use challenges to help raise money for its programs. Register by May 31. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n Helping Hands will present former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates for a leadership talk and fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon. Proceeds go toward Helping Hands food assistance programs. Tickets start at $35. lincolntheatre.com.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour, full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 5 and July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org.
n The Whatcom Museum and North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free talk on bird migration vagrancy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Registration required at whatcommuseum.org.
