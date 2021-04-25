n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring the local brewers of Skagit County. Concerts, activities, prizes are part of the festivities. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com.
n Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters on Fridays in April, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road.
n The Skagit Art Association is hosting a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n The Whidbey 1/2, a half-marathon, will take place at 8 a.m. Sunday, April 25. Online registration required. runsignup.com/Race/WA/OakHarbor/TheWhidbeyHalf.
n The Skagit River Poetry Foundation will host “Truth, Beauty & Tulips”, a virtual poetry event featuring new state Poet Laureate Rena Priest, Jessica Gigot and more, at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 25. skagitriverpoetry.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham and the North Cascades Institute will host Kim Stafford for a free virtual poetry reading at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. villagebooks.com. Other Village Books events:
Western Washington University and Village Books in Bellingham will host a virtual book talk on “Bridging the Longest Border” by Donald Alper, a history of the Center for Canadian-American Studies, at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. villagebooks.com.
Charles Durrett will give a virtual talk about his book, “A Solution to Homelessness in Your Town,” on Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. villagebooks.com.
Village Books and the North Cascades Institute will host author Lyanda Lynn Haupt for a virtual conversation about her new book about the connection between nature and culture, “Rooted,” at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. villagebooks.com.
n The Whatcom Museum and the North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free presentation on the efforts to rescue burrowing owls in Oregon by the Global Owl Project at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Register at whatcommuseum.org.
n The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual talk about mental health and best practices for employers at noon Wednesday, April 28. burlingtonchamber.com.
n The North Cascades Institute will host a webinar on gray wolves in Washington state at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. $15, ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
“Herptiles of Methow Valley: Connecting with Cold-Blooded Creepers,” a web course on identifying reptiles and amphibians in the region, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. $15; register at ncascades.org.
A virtual field excursion of the Spring Snake Count in the Methow Valley will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, May 8. Follow biologists as they record snake observations for the Center for Snake Conservation. $110; register at ncascades.org.
“The Photographer’s Cookbook,” a virtual webinar, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. $15; register at ncascades.org.
n The Washington Alzheimer’s Association will hold a discussion about the health connection between mind and body at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. InquiryWA@alz.org.
n The Camano Law Enforcement Foundation will host a virtual talk about human trafficking at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. clesfoundation.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will celebrate its 49th anniversary with a hybrid in-person and livestream concert of Americana band The Lowest Pair at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Tickets start at $12. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The Celtic Arts Foundation will hold a virtual celebration of the history and legacy of Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. $25 for nonmembers. celticarts.org.
n Western Washington University’s Opera Studio will perform a satirical take on the Greek legend of Orpheus via livestream from Friday, April 30, through Sunday, May 2. Free. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free swallow screening at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. Registration required. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
The first of a four-part class on childbirth education will begin at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4. $95. islandhospital.org.
A free dietary class on managing high cholesterol will begin at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. islandhospital.org.
A free class on understanding Medicare choices will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10. islandhospital.org.
A free balance screening will start at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11. Registration required. islandhospital.org or 360-299-4204.
n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold free virtual training on addressing adverse childhood experiences for those who work with children, at noon on Thursday, May 13; Wednesday, June 2; and Thursday, June 24. Registration required. unitedgeneral.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce and Center for Inclusive Entrepreneurship will hold a webinar in Spanish about applying for PPP loans at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6. mountvernonchamber.com.
n Children of the Valley will hold a Cinco de Mayo virtual art auction to benefit students in the Mount Vernon School District at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. covmv.org.
n The Healthy Island Youth Initiative will hold a Chum Run 5k to support it programs in South Whidbey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Same-day registration is $35. There will also be a free run for kids under 10. More details: whidbey.com.
n The Island Hospital Foundation will host Well Journey Adventure, a weeklong event with wellness classes, cooking lessons and live panel discussions as a fundraiser for the hospital’s new Health & Wellness Center, from May 17-22. myihf.org.
n Skagit Habitat for Humanity is holding “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will use challenges to help raise money for its programs. Register by May 31. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven is offering a class on Cooperative Vegetable Gardening from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 1. $50 for the entire class, scholarships available. chuckanutcenter.org.
