• Skagit Valley Chorale presents “Heralding Christmas 2022” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at McIntyre Hall, 2501 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. Tickets: Reserved seating $20-$30; seniors, students, military and groups $18-$30. 360-416-7727 or mcintyrehall.org.
• The Skagit River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center opens 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at 52804 Rockport Park Road, Rockport. Guided hikes are 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The enter will be closed on Christmas Day. Information: skagiteagle.org.
• Celebration Lutheran Anacortes will hold its Christmas Eve celebration at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, at the Depot Arts Center, 611 R Ave., Anacortes. Information: bit.ly/3USuK5m.
• The live music schedule for New Year’s Eve continues to expand. Here are several options:
The Popoffs: 6 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Mark DuFresne Band: 9 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Savage Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Prom Date Mixtape: 9 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Chapter 5: 10 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Babycakes: 8:30 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
North Sound Soul: 10:15 p.m., Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. 360-229-7766, bbaybrewery.com.
• Whidbey Farm & Market: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Whidbey Farm & Market is located at 1422 Monroe Landing Road, across from the Blue Fox Drive-In. Visit whidbeyfarmandmarket.com and social media for more details about all holiday events.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Dance music is provided by local area bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, latin, ballroom, country and line dances.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
• Museum open: Skagit County Historical Museum is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” The museum is located at 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner. Open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
• Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
• Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Information: Washington State Gamblers Anonymous (1-800-222-5542).
• DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:30 a.m. lunch followed by program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow (360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com).
