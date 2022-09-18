• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets are available for $8 presale or $10 day-of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.

Camano 101: “How to live on an island” will be presented from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano. Meet experts on local beaches, parks and trails, landscaping for wildlife, caring for your septic system, emergency preparedness, free bus service, recycling, gardening, forest and pasture management, and other resources. The event is accessible by request on fare-free Island Transit’s West Camano bus route; call 360-387-7433.

