• The schedule has changed for the Tuesday Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Remaining shows will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets are available for $8 presale or $10 day-of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
• Camano 101: “How to live on an island” will be presented from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano. Meet experts on local beaches, parks and trails, landscaping for wildlife, caring for your septic system, emergency preparedness, free bus service, recycling, gardening, forest and pasture management, and other resources. The event is accessible by request on fare-free Island Transit’s West Camano bus route; call 360-387-7433.
• The 39th annual Oyster Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, billed as the “Largest Motorcycle Run in the Pacific Northwest.” The event will feature live music from 1-4 p.m. on Seventh Avenue in Anacortes, and numerous street vendors and food. oysterruninc.org.
• Fall Tire Roundup: Recycle used tires for free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Clear Lake Recycling & Compactor Site, 23202 Howey Road, Clear Lake. On-rim or off-rim car, truck, motorcycle and semitruck tires (no tractor tires). For Skagit County residents, no commercial disposal. 360-416-1574
• America’s Boating Club of Skagit Bay will present America’s Boating Course, a class for beginning boaters and a USCG-approved course that will allow you to get the State Boater Education Card. Held 5:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 12-14, via Zoom, with final exam at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in person in the Anacortes area. The course textbook: “America’s Boating Course, 3rd Edition.” Cost: $40 or $50 for two from same household sharing course materials. To register and for more information, contact Mark Richey (425-876-6274, ssboaschool@hotmail.com). Class limited to 15 students; registration closes Oct 3.
• The Skagit River Poetry Festival seeks volunteers to help with festival logistics throughout Oct. 6-8. Most activities are held at Maple Hall in La Conner. Volunteers who commit to 12 hours will receive a festival pass. Information: skagitriverpoetry.org/festival.
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Music includes swing, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, country and line dances. Music on Thursday, Sept. 22, will be provided by Randy Hamilton.
• Join a group at North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare available. ncsda.org.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
