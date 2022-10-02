• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $5 suggested donation for the family.
• Murder Mystery Trivia Night will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Concrete Theatre, featuring a trivia contest, music by Cheri Cook-Blodgett and Gretchen Hewitt, film clips of your favorite murder mysteries and Death by Dessert from Act One Ice Cream Parlor. $5 at the door. 360-466-8754.
• Vendors are sought for the Soroptimist Holiday Gift Fair from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center, 703 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley. Information: email sisw_fundraiser@yahoo.com.
• America’s Boating Club of Skagit Bay will present America’s Boating Course, a class for beginning boaters and a USCG-approved course that will allow you to get the State Boater Education Card. Held 5:30-8:30 p.m., Oct. 12-14, via Zoom, with final exam at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in person in the Anacortes area. The course textbook: “America’s Boating Course, 3rd Edition.” Cost: $40 or $50 for two from same household sharing course materials. To register and for more information, contact Mark Richey (425-876-6274, ssboaschool@hotmail.com). Class limited to 15 students; registration closes Oct 3.
• The Skagit River Poetry Festival seeks volunteers to help with festival logistics throughout Oct. 6-8. Most activities are held at Maple Hall in La Conner. Volunteers who commit to 12 hours will receive a festival pass. Information: skagitriverpoetry.org/festival.
• The first Skagit BigFoot Fest is set for Oct. 14-16 at Eagle Haven Winery, 8243 Sims Road, Sedro-Woolley. A dozen bands, food vendors, mini-golf, camping, family yoga, a costume contest and more. 360-856-6248, eaglehavenwinery.com, skagit.social/shop/ols/categories/tickets, skagitbigfootfest.com.
• Anacortes Bier on the Pier is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, at the Port Transit Shed, 100 Commercial Ave. Featuring 30 breweries, cideries, food trucks and live music. Tickets: anacortes.org/bier-on-the-pier, scroll down under “Get Tickets.”
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Music is provided by local bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, country and line dances. Music by The Skippers (Oct. 6), Randy Hamilton (Oct. 13) and Rick Cooper (Oct. 20).
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare is available. Visit ncsda.org for more information.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
