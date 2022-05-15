n La Conner Guitar Festival: The festival concludes Sunday, May 15. Highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n The 23rd annual Camano Studio Tour concludes Sunday, May 15, featuring five galleries, including the Matzke Gallery and sculpture park owned by CAA co-founder Karla Matzke. camanostudiotour.com.
n The Skagit Water Weeks will be held through May 31, with a variety of fun, educational and free family activities. Hosted by the Skagit Conservation Education Alliance and numerous community partners. Schedule of activities: skagitcleanwater.org/skagitwaterweeks/ or contact Christine Longdon at info@skagitcleanwater.org.
n Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival: The festival concludes Sunday, May 15, at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham. A special online version of the festival will be held May 19-30. Since the festival began in 2017, Cascadia has showcased the work of some 125 female directors from around the world. cascadiafilmfest.org.
n Dance to the music of the Skippers or Sentimental Journey each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. $5 cover charge requested.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n Starting June 1, One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger moves to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
n The Concrete Chamber of Commerce will present the Mountain Film Festival on June 2-5 at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St. Highlights include documentaries, multimedia presentations, photography and mountain sports workshops. Guest speakers include Jeff Kish of the Pacific Northwest Trail Association and Oak Rankin of Glacier Peak Institute. Andy Porter Photography and Seattle City Light are also participating.
The schedule of films and presentations can be found at mountainsonfilm.com, and tickets are available online. The film festival coincides with the Mount Baker Ultramarathon, a 56-mile footrace from Concrete to Mount Baker’s Sherman peak. Seventy or more runners will start in town center at midnight, June 4. mtbakerultra.com.
n The Growing Veterans Summer Kickoff is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Edison Granary, 14136 Gilmore Ave., Bow. The event will feature food, a beer garden, live music, silent auction and raffle, talent from the Bellingham Circus Guild, and more. Growing Veterans’ mission is to “empower military veterans to cultivate purpose and belonging by growing food, community and each other,” according to a news release. Tickets and information: growingveterans.org/summer-kick-off-event.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1972 will hold its 50th reunion at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at 24663 Minkler Road, Sedro-Woolley. No cost, but donations welcome. Finger foods, and BYOB. For more information, visit Facebook page “Sedro-Woolley Class 1972.” Additional information, email Sue (Grip) Husk at husksvrsh@hotmail.com.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill (1660 South Burlington Blvd.), and on Saturday, July 16, a potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bay View Civic Center (12615 C St., Mount Vernon). Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.