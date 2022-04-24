n Kiwanis salmon barbecue: The 38th annual Kiwanis salmon barbecue will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Fridays, Saturday and Sundays during April at Hillcrest Lodge, 1717 S. 13th St., Mount Vernon. Indoor and outdoor dinning and takeout will be available.
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival runs through April 30 with dozens of events and activities, along with endless fields of tulips and daffodils, renowned throughout the world. The center of operations is the festival office at 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon; more information at 360-428-5959, info@tulipfestival.org, tulipfestival.org.
n Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow: The monthlong beer, cider and bounty celebration features craft beers, a home brewers’ competition and games. Tickets are $55 or $85 for VIP, which includes a ticket to Tulip Town and Skagit Cider Fest. A full list of breweries can be found at skagitfarmtopint.com/fest.
n English Tea at Willowbrook Manor: Tours will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in April. $40. Online reservations are required through teaandtour.com.
n Poster artist Jack Gunter appearances: Gunter will sign 2022 Tulip Festival posters from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at the festival office and store, 311 W. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon.
n Woodfest: The event wraps up its two-day run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Sedro-Woolley High School. Hosted by Sedro-Woolley’s Career and Technology Educations. Vendors with handcrafted wood products, demonstrations, competitions and more.
n ‘How Audio Technology Changed the World’ will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the Concrete Theatre, 45920 Main St., Concrete. Veteran broadcaster Ross Reynolds, formerly of KUOW in Seattle, will explore the impact that audio transmission has had on society and storytelling, beginning with the first century of radio up to the modern age of audiobooks, internet streaming, podcasts and smart speakers.
n Cascadia International Women’s Film Festival: After two years online, the festival returns to the theater with features, shorts, documentaries, animation, experimental and narrative films May 12-15 at the Pickford Film Center, 1318 Bay St., Bellingham. A special online version of the festival will be held May 19-30. Since the festival began in 2017, Cascadia has showcased the work of some 125 women directors from around the world. The program director for this year’s festival is Los Angeles-based film critic and programmer Claudia Puig, president of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and longtime critic on NPR’s Film Week. Passes go on sale in April. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available on the night of shows. cascadiafilmfest.org.
n The Spring Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29-30, at the Camano Country Clubhouse. 1243 S. Beach Drive. 360-387-1655.
n The 23rd annual Camano Studio Tour kicks off Friday, May 6-8, returning to its traditional Mother’s Day weekend, with an encore weekend May 14-15. The tour features five galleries, including Matzke Gallery and sculpture park. camanostudiotour.com.
n Dancing at the Mount Vernon Senior Center will resume Thursday, May 5. Dance to the music of the Skippers or Sentimental Journey each Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. $5 cover charge requested.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n Berry Dairy Days: The full Berry Dairy Days festival will return to downtown Burlington on June 17-19. Features include the Strawberry Shortcake Booth, Grand Parade, Kids Zone, Entertainment Stage, Vendor Fair, BBQ Battle, and Berry Cool Car Show, among others. This year marks the 85th anniversary of Berry Dairy Days. berrydairydays.com.
n Burlington Summer Nights presents live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8, 15, 22, 29, and Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. A potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Bay View Civic Center, 12615 C St., Mount Vernon. Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.