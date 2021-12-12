Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center: The River Bald Eagle Interpretive Center at Howard Miller Steelhead Park in Rockport is open for the season for the winter migration of bald eagles from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Guided hikes are held along the Skagit River at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday with an expert interpreter. Information: skagiteagle.org, srbeatic@frontier.com.
n Coats for Kids: The Knights of Columbus, North Cross Council, in Sedro-Woolley are participating in the Coats for Kids program this year. Since 2009, Knights have distributed nearly 500,000 coats throughout the United States and Canada. Donation and pledges will be accepted into the New Year. Information: Doug (360-853-5344) or Ron at (360-540-9286).
n Rockin’ Yule Bizarre: The Anacortes Music Project will host its sixth annual Rockin’ Yule Bizarre at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The concert is at the Depot Arts and Community Center and costs $10 online or $15 at the door. Those under 15 are admitted free and funds raised benefit the music project. Tickets: yulebizarre.brownpapertickets.com.
n Semiahmoo Resort Winterfest: Winterfest at Semiahmoo Resort has numerous special events through Jan. 15 at the resort, 9565 Semiahmoo Pkwy, Blaine.
Activities include: beach bonfires, Holiday movie nights, Holiday scavenger hunts, Selfie station, and gift bags from Santa.
Special events include:
n PJ Movie Nights (Dec. 26–30): Throw your pajamas on and head over to our event space for some special family friendly holiday movie screenings.
n A Magical New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31): Ring in the new year with our entertaining lineup of performers including magician Jeff Evans, one-man band Eric Haines, and comedian Chris Larsen.
n Light Up the Night (Dec. 31): Gather on the beach, light some sparklers, and send up your 2022 wishes written on sky lanterns.,
n Holiday Dining Events: Semiahmoo has a variety of options for you to enjoy a meal during Winterfest, including Christmas at Packers, Holiday Group Dining, New Year’s Eve at Packers and more.
See the full Winterfest Guide at www.semiahmoo.com/pdfs/2021-semi-winterfest-booklet.pdf. Information: 360-318-2000, www.semiahmoo.com.
n New Year at Deception Pass State Park: Ring in the new year with an extra special New Year’s weekend experience at Deception Pass State Park. On Friday, Dec. 31, the West Beach parking lot will be open for a campout, where interpretive staff will host family-friendly activities, programs and s’mores making. Campout spots are limited, and early registration is encouraged. Registration closes on Dec. 26.
The Puffin Plunge is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1 at West Beach. Participants are encouraged to pre-register. There is a $10 suggested donation to participate; all donation proceeds support the Fidalgo Nature School. Staff will host the traditional First Day Hikes beginning at 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. The hike will occur on the Sand Dune Interpretive Trail at West Beach and includes an informative stroll along a 0.8-mile ADA-accessible trail. Open to all ages.
Events are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather. For more information or to register for these upcoming events, visit eventbrite.com.
n 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
The Discover Pass free days are:
Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day.
Wednesday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
n Girls Storyteller’s Club: Ages 7-12: 4-6 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 13; Ages 13-17: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 14. Make A Scene WA is hosting two filmmaking classes for girls at 1313 E. Maple St. #106, Bellingham. $600. Financial aid/payment plans available. makeascenewa.com.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15, 2022. Festival highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
