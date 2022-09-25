• The 39th annual Oyster Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Billed as the “Largest Motorcycle Run in the Pacific Northwest,” the event is centered in Anacortes and supported by businesses from Acme to Everett to Sultan and many points in between. The event will feature live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday on Seventh Avenue in Anacortes, as well as numerous street vendors and food. oysterruninc.org
• The Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon, wraps up with Cory Vincent at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Beer garden, all ages and dog friendly. Tickets available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
• Fall Tire Roundup — Recycle used tires for free, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, Clear Lake Recycling & Compactor site, 23202 Howey Road, Clear Lake. On-rim or off-rim car, truck, motorcycle and semitruck tires (no tractor tires). For Skagit County residents, no commercial disposal. 360-416-1574
• America’s Boating Club of Skagit Bay will present America’s Boating Course, a class for beginning boaters and a USCG-approved course that will allow you to get the State Boater Education Card. Held 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12-14, via Zoom, with final exam at 10 a.m. Oct. 15 in person in the Anacortes area. The course textbook: “America’s Boating Course, 3rd Edition.” Cost: $40 or $50 for two from same household sharing course materials. To register and for more information, contact Mark Richey (425-876-6274, ssboaschool@hotmail.com). Class limited to 15 students; registration closes Oct 3.
• The Skagit River Poetry Festival seeks volunteers to help with festival logistics throughout Oct. 6-8. Most activities are held at Maple Hall in La Conner. Volunteers who commit to 12 hours will receive a festival pass. Information: skagitriverpoetry.org/festival.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Music is provided by local bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, Latin, waltz, foxtrot, country and line dances. Music on Sept. 29 by Lee Howard.
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare is available. Visit ncsda.org for more information.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (speech-language pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
• 2022 free Washington State Parks days: Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
