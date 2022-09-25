• The 39th annual Oyster Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25. Billed as the “Largest Motorcycle Run in the Pacific Northwest,” the event is centered in Anacortes and supported by businesses from Acme to Everett to Sultan and many points in between. The event will feature live music from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday on Seventh Avenue in Anacortes, as well as numerous street vendors and food. oysterruninc.org

• The Truck Show concert series at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon, wraps up with Cory Vincent at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Beer garden, all ages and dog friendly. Tickets available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.

