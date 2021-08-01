n The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a porch sale of fabric and equipment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. qfamuseum.org. Also:
An online trappiquilting workshop taught by Cristina Arcenegui Bono will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 18-19. $65 member, $70 nonmember. qfamuseum.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art and Padilla Bay Reserve will present Art & Science Camp for ages 9 to 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, through Friday, Aug. 6. $160. monamuseum.org.
n The Whidbey Island Scavenger Hunt, an island-wide digital event, continues through Monday, Aug. 2, featuring trivia, photo quests and more to raise money for the Big Brother Big Sister of Island County. bbbsislandcounty.org.
n Blue Compass will host a San Juan island-hopping kayak journey with nine campers and three staff from Monday through Friday, Aug 2-6. $2,145. bluecompasscamps.com.
n Central Skagit Library in Sedro-Woolley will have its first in-person storytime since the start of the pandemic at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. Masks required for children over the age of 3. centralskagitlibrary.org.
n La Conner Regional Library will hold a pointillism picture craft class at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3. 360-466-3352. laconnerlibrary.org. Also at the library:
A summer reading craft session with a butterfly and bird theme will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. laconnerlibrary.org.
A self-portrait painting class will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17. 360-466-3352.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will host its annual Pioneer Picnic at Pioneer Park in La Conner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. 360-466-3365.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held Aug. 6-8. There will be artisan booths, music stages and a beer and wine garden. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration is required. Pixar’s “Coco” in Spanish will begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. lincolntheatre.org.
n Summertime Sing! will feature the No Name Choir and The Atlantics from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. $12. tinyurl.com/camano-summer-sing-tickets.
n An outdoor market fundraiser for the La Conner Rotary will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at 606 Morris St.
n Deception Pass State Park’s American Roots Music series will feature cellist Gretchen Yanover at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the North Beach Amphitheater, 41020 Highway 20, Oak Harbor. Free. parks.state.wa.us. Other concerts in the series:
French-Canadian La Famille Léger, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
Brazilian group En Canto, 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
n Skagit Shooting Range in Burlington will hold “Contextual Handgun: The Armed/Parent Guardian,” a firearm course for parents, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 7-8. skagitshootingrange.com.
n La Conner’s 1st on 1st will host a free screening of “Cars” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial. Popcorn and soda, $2.
n Friends of the Anacortes Public Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, on the front lawn of the library. All proceeds will go to the nonprofit’s donations to the library for book purchases and children’s programs.
n The La Conner Classic Boat & Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the La Conner Marina. A car cruise will begin at 3 p.m. and awards will be given. lovelaconner.com.
n The Plein Air Washington Artists will hold a painting workshop from Saturday to Monday, Aug. 7-9, at Scott Milo Gallery in Anacortes. $695. pleinairwashingtonartists.com.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will host a handmade spoon carving course from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n Rock the Cause, a concert benefiting the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, will feature local singer Savanna Woods, The Chris Eger Band and Shaggy Sweet from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island. $55. tix.com/ticket-sales/rockthecause/6649/event/1225652.
n Camano Preparedness Group will present “Treating and Avoiding Heat Exhaustion” from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Vista Fire Station, 273 N. West Camano Drive, Camano Island. Email: rspaulson.rp@gmail.com.
n Relay for Life will host a “Sock Hop” at the Skagit County Fair at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. The first 100 people to bring a new pack of socks to the gate will receive a free fair ticket. Benefits the Friendship House.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a virtual talk on deciduous trees with David Drummond at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12. padillabay.gov. Also:
A free Junior Ecologists learning event about local worms for ages 6-9 will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20. eventbrite.com.
n The Anacortes Class of 1981 will hold its 40th class reunion from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Seafarers Memorial Park. anacortesclassof81@gmail.com.
n The Concrete High School Class of 1955 will hold a reunion at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Information: Bill Newby (360-770-9419), Mary Stafford Anderson (360-757-4782), Joan Weckerly Schmidt (360-770-5180).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.