Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Concrete Mardi Gras: The Concrete Chamber of Commerce’s Mardi Gras celebration returns on Saturday, Feb. 26, with a parade starting at the Concrete Post Office at 3 p.m. and ending in Town Center with music, food and other fun. This year’s royalty are Valerie and Jarrod Lee. There is no cost to enter the parade. Entry forms are available at concrete-wa.com; deadline is Feb. 24. Information: Concrete Chamber of Commerce (360-853-8784), chamber@concrete-wa.com.
n New exhibit: The Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner, is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
n Mount Vernon Chamber Membership Luncheon: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, via Zoom. Regional economist Anneliese Vance-Sherman from the state Employment Security Department will review state and local labor market trends from throughout the pandemic. Register at https://bit.ly/3AOMztU.
n Boys & Girls Clubs breakfast: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County will hold its annual breakfast virtually at 7 a.m. Wednesday, March 16. Sponsors who sign up before March 1 will receive breakfast boxes. Information on sponsorships: events manager Shelby Munson, 360-610-7929 or shelby.munson@skagitclubs.org. More information: Ian Faley, 360-202-9021, ifaley@skagitclubs.org. skagitclubs.org.
n Skagit Climate Talks: Friends of Skagit Beaches and the Skagit Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host the fourth Skagit Climate Talks Presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Three experts will discuss nuclear energy’s role in a net-zero carbon emissions future. The Zoom link is posted at skagitbeaches.org; the Facebook event link is www.facebook.com/events/700702304269720/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D.
n Swedish pancakes: Wear your green while enjoying Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon.
n Skagit Chili & Chowder Cook-Off: The event featuring amateurs and professionals will take place Saturday, April 2, at Farmstrong Brewing Company in Mount Vernon. Top prize is $150 in each category, determined by a crowd vote. $25 entry fee. To secure a sponsorship or to sign up, contact Jeremy Kindlund at Jeremy@MountVernonChamber.com.
n ”The Goose is Loose” Fun Run: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, beginning and ending at Heritage Park in downtown Stanwood. Families with strollers and dogs on leash are welcome. A light breakfast will be served before the race. Registration: $30 with T-shirt before April 10, $35 with T-shirt April 11-22, $40 day of registration with T-shirt (while supplies last). runsignup.com/Race/WA/Stanwood/SnowGooseFunRun5k.
n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n 2022 free parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Free days are:
Wednesday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Festival highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
