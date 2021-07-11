n The North Cascades Institute will host a virtual course on the natural history of Puget Sound led by David Williams, author of “Homewaters,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. $15. ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A virtual course on the mythology of crows and ravens by Dr. Kaeli Swift will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 20. $15. ncascades.org.
A geology hike exploring Easton Glacier led by Western Washington University professor Doug Clark will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24. $110. ncascades.org.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free swallow screening between 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13. Appointments required. islandhospital.org.
n Skagit Regional Health will host a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines and what “return to normal” looks like at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 14. skagitregionalhealth.org. Also:
A virtual diet and cooking course on incorporating vegetarian cooking into your meal planning will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15. stillyvalleyhealth.org.
A cardiac rehabilitation coordinator will lead a virtual talk about better heart health at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 22. skagitregionalhealth.org.
n United General District 304 in Sedro-Woolley is offering adult and infant CPR, AED and First Aid hybrid online and in-person courses. Courses are 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14; 3-5 p.m. or 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29. $60. unitedgeneral.org.
n Western Washington University’s College Quest, open for grades 10-12 from July 12-16, is a week of activities to introduce the college experience, including sessions with WWU Admissions and the chance to earn a credit by taking an introductory behavioral neuroscience course. $800. wwu.edu/collegequest. Also at the university:
The Young Explorers Science Camp for grades 3-5 will feature lessons about the science of water and river currents in a virtual four-lesson series from 9 to 10 a.m. July 12-15. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
The Young Explorers Science Camp for grades K-2 will learn about light, colors and physics in a virtual four-lesson series from 9 to 10 a.m. July 19-22. $50. wwu.edu/youth.
n The Skagit Artist’s NW Art Beat Studio Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, featuring 25 local artists in 15 art studios. nwartbeat.com.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour, a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org.
n Skagit City School, 17508 Moore Road, Mount Vernon, will hold a picnic at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 18. Bring your own lunch. 360-466-3365.
n The Camano Crab Dash 5K and 10K will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Entry fee starts at $25. Register at runsignup.com.
n The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host a plant-themed guided family nature walk at Little Cranberry Lake from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 17. friendsoftheacfl.org.
An intermediate-difficulty hike to learn about dragonflies at Little Cranberry Lake will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 22. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The City of Marysville will have a free summer concert series at Jennings Park at 7 p.m. Fridays, July 16 and July 23. marysvillewa.gov.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will host a hike through the upland trails of Padilla Bay with restoration ecologists Roger Fuller and Corinne Gardner at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 17. padillabay.gov. Also at the reserve:
A free all-ages trek to the Padilla Bay mudflats will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23. eventbrite.com.
n Village Books and Whatcom Community College’s Chuckanut Writers program will feature a course on copywriting from 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 20 through Aug. 10. $149. whatcomcommunityed.com.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will have an in-person screening of “Enormous: The Gorge Story” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 21. The film documents the legacy of the famous concert venue, featuring the stories of Dave Matthews, Mike McCready, Steve Miller and more. Tickets start at $10. lincolntheatre.org.
n A “Christmas in July” toy drive to benefit the Stanwood Camano Food Bank‘s Christmas House will accept donations through July 21. 206-963-6615.
n Whatcom Museum will have in-person tours of “Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest,” led by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka at 12:15 and 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 22. Registration required: whatcommuseum.org.
n A ribbon-cutting, open house and garden tour for Heartful Retreats, a bed-and-breakfast and artist retreat located at 8480 Thompson Beach Road in Anacortes, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 23. heartfulretreats.com.
n The Bellingham Bay Classic, a paddle race by Bellingham Bay Outrigger Paddlers, will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 24, at Marine Park in Bellingham. bbop.us.
n Local keynote speaker and consultant Rebecca P. Murray will present a workshop in storytelling at 10 a.m. Saturdays, July 24 and Aug. 28, at COPIA on the Boulevard, 1174 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. $30 per session. rebeccapmurray.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will host its annual Pioneer Picnic at Pioneer Park in La Conner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. 360-466-3365.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival will be held Aug. 6-8. There will be artisan booths, music stages and a beer and wine garden. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n Rock the Cause, a concert benefiting the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation, will feature local singer Savanna Woods, The Chris Eger Band and Shaggy Sweet from 1-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Kristoferson Farm on Camano Island. $55. tix.com/ticket-sales/rockthecause/6649/event/1225652.
n The Concrete High School Class of 1955 will hold a reunion at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at the Royal Star Buffet, 2300 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. Information: Bill Newby (360-770-9419), Mary Stafford Anderson (360-757-4782) or Joan Weckerly Schmidt (360-770-5180).
n The Mount Vernon Public Schools Foundation will hold its 12th annual Green & White Open to benefit public schools at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Avalon Golf Links in Burlington. $115 before July 31, includes 18 rounds of golf, lunch and dinner. supportmvschools.org.
n The WhidbeyHealth Foundation’s annual Tour de Whidbey to raise funds for hospital equipment will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. Races are 10, 33, 50, 67, 100 and 162 miles around the island. tourdewhidbey.org.
