n United Way of Skagit County is accepting grants applications through Aug. 15 for agencies that serve Skagit children from birth to age 5 and/or their caregivers. unitedwayskagit.org/grants.
n The American Roots Concert Series is being held this summer at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. All concerts are 7–8 p.m. Saturdays.
The lineup: July 30 – Queen’s Bluegrass; Aug. 6 – Seattle Steel Pan Project; Aug. 13 – Shifty Sailors; Aug. 20 – Schmid & guest; Aug. 27 – Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico.
All performances are free. A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to parks. All event information can be found at parks.wa.gov/982/Folk-and-Traditional-Arts).
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings through Aug. 2. The lineup: July 28 — Mama Dirty Skirt, Aug. 4 — The Naughty Blokes, Aug. 11 — Cascadia Groove, Aug. 18 — Janie Cribbs and the T Rust Band, Aug. 25 — The Atlantics. www.mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 29 and Aug. 5-26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Tuesday Truck Show concert series returns at Farmstrong Brewing + Taproom, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon. Performers: July 26 — Leo Bootes. Shows are all-ages and dog-friendly. Tickets are available for $8 presale or $10 day of; purchase in person or online. Information: clay@farmstrongbrewing.com.
n The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit will be held in the Walmart parking lot, 2301 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, July 29. The exhibit educates visitors about the service and sacrifice of U.S. veterans. Information: youtube.com/watch?v=nK6rgTEndQU.
n The annual Samish Island Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Community Center, 11292 Blue Heron Road. Free admission, with about 35 original art vendors whose talents include woodworking, glass, jewelry, textiles, photography, soaps and more. The event will also feature the Stella Sopra Italian Food Truck, a beer garden run by Terramar Brewstillery and a music stage featuring PKDwyer and fusion Celtic band Flattery Light. Information: samishartsfest@gmail.com or samishisland.net.
n The Mount Vernon High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will celebrate their 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Heritage Flight Museum, 15053 Crosswind Drive, Burlington. Contact Mick McCullough at m.mccullough@interiorarchitects.com for further information.
n EDASC (Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County) is celebrating 50 years of economic development, and partners, investors and friends are invited to gather from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at McIntyre Hall. Light appetizers and refreshments, a short program, and plenty of time to connect with friends and associates. Register at skagit.org/events-and-workshops/p/event/19958/edasc-50th-anniversary-celebration?t=35216. Information: email Economic Development & External Relations Manager Aaron Weinberg at aaron@skagit.org.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: The museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
n Brewfest on the Skagit will be held from 3-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon. Features: dozens of local craft brews, three regional bands, leisure games, vendors and food trucks. Music begins at 3:30 p.m., featuing Lazy Acres, Fanny Alger and Baby Cakes. Advance tickets: $30 Adult; $50 VIP Section; $15 “Designated Driver” (includes no beer scrip) + applicable fees. All prices additional $10 at gate. Lincoln Theatre members receive $2 off all ticket tiers. https://bit.ly/3J2DdyV
n A Community Open Mic is scheduled for 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Anacortes Public Library, 1220 10th St., Anacortes. Acoustic musicians, singers and storytellers. Free. Information: 360-873-8747.
n Celebrate summer with Swedish pancakes from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Mount Vernon Elks 1604, 2120 Market St, Mount Vernon. 360-848-8882.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1952 will have its 70th year reunion/gathering at the Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Pat at 360-319-3328 or Marte at 360-941-2919.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th class reunion at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the Old Edison Inn, 5829 Cains Court, Edison. Information: 360-757-0835.
n The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at the Rockfish Grill in Anacortes. A catered picnic will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 10. $20 per person. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
