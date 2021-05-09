n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free class on understanding Medicare choices at 1 p.m. Monday, May 10. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free balance screening will start at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 11. Registration required. islandhospital.org or 360-299-4204.
n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold free virtual Youth Mental Health First Aid training, addressing adverse childhood experiences for those who work with children, at noon Thursday, May 13; Wednesday, June 2; and Thursday, June 24. Registration required. unitedgeneral.org.
n Western Washington University will present a free virtual flute masterclass featuring Constance Volk of Ensemble Dal Niente at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. cfpa.wwu.edu. Also:
A free virtual performance on African piano music by Dr. William Chapman Nyaho will begin at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n The Lincoln Theatre will present “Bach to Rock,” a virtual concert featuring music spanning three centuries performed by Matt Rehfeldt, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Admission by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also:
Regional country rock group Pacific Twang will perform livestream at 7:30 p.m. Saturday June 5. Admission by donation. licolntheatre.org.
n The Healthy Island Youth Initiative will hold a Chum Run 5K to support it programs in South Whidbey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Community Park in Langley. Same-day registration is $35. There will also be a free run for kids under 10. More details: swparks.org.
n The Island Hospital Foundation will host Well Journey Adventure, a weeklong event with wellness classes, cooking lessons and live panel discussions as a fundraiser for the hospital’s new Health & Wellness Center, from May 17-22. myihf.org.
n The Quilt and Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a virtual lecture on minimal design in modern quilting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. qfamuseum.org.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a wildflower watercolor painting hike at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Whistle Lake. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A free family nature walk by Whistle Lake with a lesson about lifecycles will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n “The Photographer’s Cookbook,” a virtual webinar through the North Cascades Institute, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. $15; ncascades.org.
n Skagit Habitat for Humanity is holding “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will use challenges to help raise money for its programs. Register by May 31. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an art preview and auction. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs from May 27 to June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. Details at monamuseum.org.
n Helping Hands will present former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates for a leadership talk and fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon. Proceeds go toward Helping Hands food assistance programs. Tickets start at $35. lincolntheatre.com.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour, full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 5 and July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will present free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on the first Friday of the month through September. “Jurassic Park” will begin at 9:35 p.m. Friday, June 4.
n The Whatcom Museum and North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free talk on bird migration vagrancy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Registration is free but required. whatcommuseum.org.
n TCB Entertainment will host Petty Fever and Shaggy Sweet for a drive-in concert at the Skagit County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org. Other drive-in concerts at the fairgrounds:
Country artist Jessica Lynne Witty will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n The Northwest Marine Trade Association and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce have rescheduled a boat and yacht show in Anacortes for Thursday, June 25 through Sunday, June 28. Visit nmta.net for details.
n The Anacortes Community Theatre is virtually performing “The Last Five Years,” a musical love story set in New York. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 26-28 and July 1-3, with a 2 p.m. performance on June 28. Starting at $15. acttheatre.com.
