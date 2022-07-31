United Way of Skagit County is accepting grant applications through Aug. 15 for agencies that serve Skagit children from birth to age 5 and/or their caregivers. unitedwayskagit.org/grants.

The American Roots Concert Series is being held this summer at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. All concerts are 7–8 p.m. Saturdays. The lineup: Aug. 6 – Seattle Steel Pan Project; Aug. 13 – Shifty Sailors; Aug. 20 – Schmid & guest; Aug. 27 – Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.