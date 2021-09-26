Virtual and online-based events have become a key part of the cultural and entertainment landscape in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Girls Storyteller’s Club: Ages 7-12: 4-6 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 27-Dec. 13. Ages 13-17: 5:15-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 28-Dec. 14. Make A Scene WA will host the classes at 1313 E. Maple St., No. 106, Bellingham. $600. Financial aid/payment plans available. makeascenewa.com.
n Improving Aging Memory: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Island Hospital in Anacortes will host a free online class on improving an aging memory. islandhospital.org.
n Suicide Prevention: 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. The free online class will teach how to recognize and help someone at risk of suicide. stillyvalleyhealth.org.
n Nutrition and Healthy Pregnancies: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. Island Hospital in Anacortes will host a free webinar on nutrition for healthy pregnancies. islandhospital.org.
n The Quebe Sisters: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, Lincoln Theatre, Mount Vernon. The three Quebe sisters will perform a style they call “Progressive Western Swing,” a blend of country, western swing and jazz swing. Prices start at $24. lincolntheatre.org.
n Short Film Fest: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will screen the top 10 short films of this year’s MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival. Viewers get to cast their vote for best film. lincolntheatre.org.
n Lynden Trains Show: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. A model train show and swap meet to benefit the Lynden Lions Club community projects will be held at the fairgrounds, 1775 Front St., Lynden. $5-7. lyndentrainshow.com.
n Music for the Animals: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2: The NOAH Center will hold its major annual fundraiser for homeless pets at Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery in Woodinville. It’s an evening of gourmet food and drink, live music with Chris Eger and an auction. thenoahcenter.org.
nSquare Dance: 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4: Marysville Happy Hopper Club will offer a free square dance lesson, no partner needed, at Totem Middle School, 1605 Seventh St., Marysville. 831-359-8555, squaredancelessons@gmail.com.
n Family to Family Course: 6:30-9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays, Oct. 4-28. NAMI Skagit will hold a free virtual course for family members and loved ones of adults with mental illnesses or brain disorders. namiskagit.org.
n Diamonds in the Rough: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5. Whatcom County Library will host a free online presentation about the gentrification of rural Washington by WSU professor Jennifer Sherman. humanities.org.
n Early Enrichment: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 6. A sensory experience of art and stories for ages 2-5 at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n En Vogue Runway Show and Auction: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7. The Skagit Friendship House will hold its 10th annual benefit show and auction virtually this year. skagitfriendshiphouse.org.
n Virtual Fiber Arts Symposium: Oct. 8-10. The PNW Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum in La Conner will host a three-day online symposium honoring cultural traditions with instructors of Chickasaw, Mexican, Japanese and African American traditions. Prices vary, full packages start at $85. qfamuseum.org.
n SWAN Skagit Banquet: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21. Celebrate the 2021 Women of the Year nominees in a banquet at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge, 12885 Casino Drive, Anacortes. $70. swanskagit.com.
n Anacortes Senior College will resume its Tuesday and Thursday classes in October at Anacortes Middle School. To register, visit seniorcollege.org or call 360-503-1255.
n Camano Farmers Market: 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday through September, Camano Commons, 848 N. Sunrise Blvd., Camano Island. market@camanocommons.com.
n Stanwood Farmers Market: 2-6 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 8: behind the Stanwood Police Station, 8727 271st St. NW, Stanwood. stanwoodfarmersmarket.org.
n Anacortes Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 30, Seventh Street and R Avenue. anacortesfarmersmarket.org.
n Mount Vernon Farmer’s Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 9, 501 Main St. mountvernonfarmersmarket.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.