n The Whatcom Humane Society is hosting the annual Woof & Whisker Yappy Hour Awards Celebration virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Yappy Hour Doggie Bags are available for purchase online to be picked up until March 14 at the WHS shelter. Proceeds support the humane society. Registration is required. whatcomhumane.org qi 2/24

n Camp Fire Samish and Camp Kirby are holding an annual auction of handcrafted and other items to support the organization. Bidding starts on March 5 and ends on a virtual live event at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20. campfiresamish.org qi 3/3

n The Skagit County Historical Museum will be holding a “Tiptoe through the Treasures" sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only and the system will go live on Monday, March 15. Visit skagitcounty.net/museum or call 350-466-3365 for more information.

n Habitat for Humanity of Island County is holding a community conversation about increased housing costs and income inequality across the state and nation, as well as in Island County. The talk begins 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11. islandcountyhabitat.org qi 3/3

n The Mount Baker Theatre is virtually hosting Americana and Celtic group We Banjo 3, livestreaming from Ireland at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13 in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. Tickets are $25 and a portion will benefit the theatre. Visit mountbakertheatre.com. qi 2/17

n Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually for the Lincoln Theatre, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The concert will be streamed on Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org. qi 2/11

n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society at 7 p.m. March 17 is hosting a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. The registration link will be found at wnpskoma.org.

n In celebration of Washington State Park’s 108th anniversary, all state parks will be free on March 19.

n Skagit Valley rock group Fantasy Band will be performing for the Lincoln Theatre, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. It will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. Visit lincolntheatre.org.

n The Wings Over Water Birding Festival, usually held in the Blaine area, will be held March 19-21, offering online activities like webinars and kids’ activities. Register at wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.