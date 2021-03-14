n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n In celebration of Washington State Parks’ 108th anniversary, all state parks will be free on Friday, March 19.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host an informational session on the Asian Giant Hornet as part of its winter lecture series. Cassie Cichorz of WSDA will speak virtually on the threat they pose and how to prevent their expansion at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at skagitbeaches.org. Also:
Dr. Deborah Kelley will talk about deep sea volcanoes, live streaming from a submarine observatory, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n At the Lincoln Theatre: Skagit Valley rock group Fantasy Band will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The concert will be streamed on the theater’s Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
Northwest duo Free Harmony will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27. The concert will be streamed on the theater’s Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
Area funk band Cascadia Groove will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Wings Over Water Birding Festival, usually held in the Blaine area, will be held March 19-21, offering online activities like webinars and kids’ activities. Register at wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.
The festival will host a virtual bird walk through Birch Bay State Park at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.
n A virtual town hall featuring 40th District legislators will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20. Questions can be sent beforehand through surveymokey.com/r/40thLDTownHall. The livestream can be viewed on the WASenateDemocrats Youtube page.
n North Cascades Institute: Mukul Soman will present “The Ethical Photographer: A Wildlife Photographer’s Perspective” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. $15; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
The webinar “The History of Rock: Geologic Knowledge in the North Cascades” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. $15; visit ncascades.org.
The English-Spanish webinar “Alpinism and Consumerism: Montañismo y Consumismo no es lo mismo” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $5. ncascades.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery will present “Growing Giant Pumpkins,” a free Zoom class on tips for growing giant vegetables for new hobbyists, at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring brewers in Skagit County. Concerts, activities, prizes and beer are part of the festivities. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest will begin on Thursday, April 1. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote. In related festival events:
The Skagit Art Association will host a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival will kick off with a virtual gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1. There will be a silent auction and the Joan Penney Jazz Quartet will perform. Calico Cupboard dinner tickets start at $40. Admission by ticket only. 360-428-5959 or tulipfestival.org.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters on Fridays in April, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road.
The Stanwood Camano Arts Guild will offer an assortment of local art and crafts at the schoolhouse at Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 1-2.
Tulips on Parade will be held Saturday, April 10. Participate by touring local towns and tulip fields. There is an interactive map of tulips and decoration to view by car. Voting for favorite displays ends on April 12. More details: tulipfestival.org.
n Camp Kirby will host a Spring Break Exploration camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, April 5-8. $214. ultracamp.com.
n The Island Xpedition Rally, an annual car cruise for area motor enthusiasts, will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11. The event will begin at 400 Harris Ave. in Bellingham, go through Chuckanut Drive to Cap Sante Park, then to Keystone Ferry Landing on Whidbey Island. Visit facebook.com/PNWDrives for the course details.
n In lieu of the Spring Wine Festival, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Sip & Savor Skagit,” a curated box featuring goods from local vendors. Pickup is available from Tuesday through Saturday, April 13-17. anacortes.org.
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling will host a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. Details can be found on the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber is hosting 2nd Tuesday Business Bytes. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, it will host The Cobalt Group for a webinar on hiring strategies and HR fundamentals. Register for the Zoom link by emailing info@oakharborchamber.com.
n Join the Washington Native Plant Society for a talk on moths of the Pacific Northwest and how to help them at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. wnps.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host a two-part bird call identification course, beginning 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20 and 27. $30 nonmembers. pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The Whatcom Humane Society is hosting the annual Woof & Whisker Yappy Hour Awards Celebration virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18. Yappy Hour Doggie Bags are available for purchase online to be picked up until March 14 at the WHS shelter. Proceeds support the humane society. Registration is required. whatcomhumane.org n Camp Fire Samish and Camp Kirby are holding an annual auction of handcrafted and other items to support the organization. Bidding starts on March 5 and ends on a virtual live event at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20. campfiresamish.org
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will be holding a “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only and the system will go live on Monday, March 15. Visit skagitcounty.net/museum or call 350-466-3365 for more information.
n Habitat for Humanity of Island County is holding a community conversation about increased housing costs and income inequality across the state and nation, as well as in Island County. The talk begins 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11. islandcountyhabitat.org
n The Mount Baker Theatre is virtually hosting Americana and Celtic group We Banjo 3, livestreaming from Ireland at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 13 in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. Tickets are $25 and a portion will benefit the theatre. Visit mountbakertheatre.com.
n Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually for the Lincoln Theatre, at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The concert will be streamed on Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
