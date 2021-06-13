n Burlington-Edison Youth Soccer registration for the fall 2021 season is open through June 30. Ages 5-14, starting at $90 with scholarships available. burlingtonwa.gov/besoccer.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free class on understanding Medicare choices at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free memory screening clinic will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Appointments required: 360-299-4204.
A free, virtual memory improvement workshop taught by a speech-language pathologist will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23. islandhospital.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham will host a virtual book talk with Bellingham-based actor and playwright Ky Weeks about his first novel, a work of young adult fantasy, “Princess of Lies,” at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. villagebooks.com. Also at Village Books:
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes and Jeremy McCarter will lead a virtual talk on “In The Heights: Finding Home,” about their hit Broadway show, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The $40 ticket includes a copy of the book. villagebooks.com.
Bestselling author Mary Bly will give a virtual talk on her new romance novel, “Lizzie & Dante,” with author Meg Tilly at noon Tuesday, June 22. villagebooks.com.
Rachel Michelberg, author of “Crash,” a memoir about becoming a reluctant caregiver, will give a virtual book talk at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. villagebooks.com.
Village Books and the Whatcom Dispute Resolution Center will present a free Zoom poetry workshops for youths at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, and at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. villagebooks.com.
Village Books and Whatcom Community College will host a writing camp for writers ages 9-12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1. $89. villagebooks.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a Latino Business Leaders event for Spanish speakers about business loans at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. mountvernonchamber.com.
n Skagit Regional Health will hold a free class about using healthy herbs and spices in cooking at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17. skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery’s 18th annual Rose Festival, “A Rosy Day Out,” will feature gardening gurus Ciscoe Morris and John Christianson and a judged rose-growing competition in an all-day event Saturday, June 19, in Mount Vernon. christiansonsnursery.com. Other nursery events:
A free virtual floral arrangement class will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. christiansonsnursery.com.
n TCB Entertainment will present Creedence Revelation featuring Randy Linder for a drive-in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n The North Cascade Street Rod Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20, on North Sixth Street in La Conner. Details: 360-296-6414.
n Poetry Club in Bellingham will present Washington State Poet Laureate Rena Priest for a virtual talk at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 20. humanities.org.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host a hike with a lesson about fire ecology and how the land has regrown from a 2016 fire, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
An intermediate hike with lessons about mosses in the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 9, starting at the Whistle Lake parking lot. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Hospice of the Northwest will hold an online session about healthily aging in your own home at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 24. hospicenw.org.
n United General in Sedro-Woolley will hold a virtual Youth Mental Health First Aid training on addressing adverse childhood experiences for those who work with children. The free course will begin at noon Thursday, June 24. Registration required: unitedgeneral.org.
n Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will have in-person tours of “Fluid Formations: The Legacy of Glass in the Pacific Northwest,” led by Curator of Art Amy Chaloupka, at 12:15 and 2 p.m. June 24, July 22, Aug. 26, Sept. 16 and Oct. 7. Registration required. whatcommuseum.org.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will present Petty or Not, a local Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac tribute band, for an in-person concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 24. Tickets sold in pairs to ensure social distancing. mountbakertheatre.com.
n The Northwest Marine Trade Association and the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce have rescheduled a boat and yacht show at Cap Sante Marina in Anacortes for June 25-28. nmta.net.
n Mount Vernon Parks & Enrichment Services will have a cleanup day for Kiwanis Park at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Gloves and tools available. Registration required: apm.activecommunities.com/mvparks.
n Local keynote speaker and consultant Rebecca P. Murray will present a three-course workshop in storytelling at 10 a.m. Saturdays, June 26, July 24 and Aug. 28, at COPIA on the Boulevard, 1174 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. $30 per session. rebeccapmurray.com.
n Anacortes Community Theatre is virtually performing “The Last Five Years,” a musical love story set in New York. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 26-28 and July 1-3, with a 2 p.m. performance on June 28. Tickets start at $15. acttheatre.com.
n The Anacortes Public Library and HumanitiesWA will present an interactive presentation on the history of comic books by Everett-based journalist T. Andrew Wahl at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30. humanities.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. “Independence Day” will begin at 9:45 p.m. Friday, July 2. Registration required at mountvernonchamber.com.
n North Cascades Institute will offer a course on the biology and identification of lichens at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Fairhaven Park in Bellingham. $50. ncascades.org.
n The City of Mount Vernon will have a 4th of July fireworks show at Edgewater Park starting at 8 p.m. mountvernonwa.gov/parks.
n Western Washington University’s College Quest, open for grades 10-12 from July 12-16, is a week of activities to introduce the college experience, including sessions with WWU Admissions and the chance to earn a credit by taking an introductory behavioral neuroscience course. $800. wwu.edu/collegequest.
n The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will have a free Junior Ecologists learning event for ages 6-9 about crustaceans at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 9. eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.