n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest is underway. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote. In related festival events:
The Skagit Art Association will host a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters on Fridays in April, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road.
Tulips on Parade will be held Saturday, April 10. Participate by touring local towns and tulip fields. There is an interactive map of tulips and decoration to view by car. Voting for favorite displays ends on April 12. tulipfestival.org.
A craft party put on by Enchanting Events will feature a virtual event for children featuring the Jolly Nanny, at noon Saturday, April 24. $49. tulipfestival.org.
n The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County will present a virtual talk on unconscious bias at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. skagit.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will host the webinar “The History of Rock: Geologic Knowledge in the North Cascades” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. $15; ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
The bilingual English-Spanish webinar “Alpinism and Consumerism: Montañismo y Consumismo no es lo mismo” will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $5; ncascades.org.
A webinar on gray wolves in Washington state will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. $15; ncascades.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will hold a virtual talk on the importance of citizen scientists in the research of die-offs of seabirds, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9. pilchuckaudubon.org. Also:
A two-part bird call identification course will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20 and 27. $30 nonmembers. pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Lincoln Theatre: Funk band Cascadia Groove will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m Saturday, April 10. The concert will be streamed on the theater’s Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
Whiskey River Mudflats will perform virtually at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17. The concert will be streamed on the theatre’s Youtube page by donation. lincolntheatre.org.
n The Island Xpedition Rally, an annual car cruise for area motor enthusiasts, will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 11. The event will begin at 400 Harris Ave. in Bellingham, go through Chuckanut Drive to Cap Sante Park, then to Keystone Ferry Landing on Whidbey Island. Visit facebook.com/PNWDrives for details.
n In lieu of the Spring Wine Festival, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Sip & Savor Skagit,” a curated box featuring goods from local vendors. Pickup is available from Tuesday, April 13, through Saturday, April 17. anacortes.org.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber is hosting 2nd Tuesday Business Bytes. At 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, it will host The Cobalt Group for a webinar on hiring strategies and HR fundamentals. Register for the Zoom link by emailing info@oakharborchamber.com.
n Join the Washington Native Plant Society for a talk on moths of the Pacific Northwest and how to help them at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. wnps.org.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will hold a free memory screening clinic at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. Appointment required: 360-299-4204. Also at the hospital:
A free, virtual memory improvement workshop taught by a speech-language pathologist will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. islandhospital.org.
A free, virtual mental health management class will begin at noon Thursday, April 22. islandhospital.org.
n Animals as Natural Therapy will host a virtual Legacy of Hope Gala and Auction to support its programs. The auction begins Wednesday, April 14. The gala begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17. animalsasnaturaltherapy.org.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host Dr. Deborah Kelley for a talk on deep sea volcanoes, livestreaming from a submarine observatory at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour is a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham. The event will take place 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, April 17, June 5, or July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host Dr. Deborah Kelley for a talk on deep sea volcanoes, livestreaming from a submarine observatory at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16. The Zoom link will be posted at skagitbeaches.org.
n Skagit Women in Business will host a scavenger hunt from Friday to Sunday, April 16-18, to raise money for a scholarship fund. $30 adults, $15 children. skagitwomeninbusiness.com.
n Youthnet will hold its annual Legacy of Caring breakfast virtually at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, to highlight the support the group has received. northnetnw.net.
n Skagit Farm to Pint’s Fest Roadshow is an April-long event featuring brewers in Skagit County. Concerts, activities, prizes and beer are part of the festivities. $55. skagitfarmtopint.com.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n Friends of the Forest will host an easy community hike near Little Cranberry Lake at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. friendsoftheacfl.org. In related hikes:
A community hike of intermediate difficulty near Little Cranberry Lake will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold free courses on youth mental health first aid at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 3, and Thursday, April 22, and at noon Thursday, May 13. Registration required. unitedgeneral.org.
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling will host a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. More details can be found on the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n The Washington Alzheimer’s Association will host a discussion about the health connection between mind and body at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. InquiryWA@alz.org. Also:
A discussion about responding to dementia-related behaviors will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23. InquiryWA@alz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.