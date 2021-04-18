n The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival’s annual photo contest is underway. Winners will be featured in the 2022 brochure. Visit facebook.com/skagitvalleytulipfestival for more on how to submit and vote. In related festival events:
The Skagit Art Association is hosting a fine art and gift show at Schuh Farms, 15565 Memorial Highway, Mount Vernon, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays in April. tulipfestival.org.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival poster artist Jennifer McGill will sign posters on Fridays in April, from 10 a.m. to noon at Tulip Town, 15002 Bradshaw Road, and from 2 to 4 p.m. at RoozenGaarde, 15867 Beaver Marsh Road.
A craft party put on by Enchanting Events will feature a virtual event for children featuring the Jolly Nanny, at noon Saturday, April 24. $49. tulipfestival.org.
n Willowbrook Manor, four miles east of Sedro-Woolley, will host an English Tea from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in April. $35; online reservations required at teaandtour.com.
n Western Washington University will host pianist Spencer Myer for a virtual concert and Q&A session at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 18. cfpa.wwu.edu. Also:
A free keynote and Q&A with visual artist Paul Rucker will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 22. cfpa.wwu.edu.
A free virtual flute masterclass with Constance Volk of Ensemble Dal Niente will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n Youthnet will hold its annual Legacy of Caring breakfast virtually at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 21, to highlight the support the group has received. northnetnw.net.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host a two-part bird call identification course at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, April 20 and 27. $30 nonmembers. pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host an easy community hike near Little Cranberry Lake at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 21. friendsoftheacfl.org. Also:
A free family nature walk by Whistle Lake with a lesson about lifecycles will begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Camano Wildlife Habitat Project will present a Zoom workshop on how to attract birds, bees and butterflies to gardens at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
n The Anacortes Public Library will host a talk by writer Tessa Hulls about female adventurers at the turn of the 20th century, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21. humanities.org.
n Skagit Valley Food Co-op, 202 S. First St., Mount Vernon, will offer one free Oregon White Oak, Cascara or Red Flowering Currant tree to customers in honor of Earth Day, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 22. skagitfoodcoop.com.
n The North Cascades Institute will host the bilingual English-Spanish webinar “Alpinism and Consumerism: Montañismo y Consumismo no es lo mismo” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22. $5, ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
A webinar on gray wolves in Washington state will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. $15, ncascades.org.
“Herptiles of Methow Valley: Connecting with Cold-Blooded Creepers,” a web course on identifying reptiles and amphibians in the region, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. $15; register at ncascades.org.
A virtual field excursion of the Spring Snake Count in the Methow Valley will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, May 8. Follow biologists as they record snake observations for the Center for Snake Conservation. $110; register at ncascades.org.
“The Photographer’s Cookbook,” a virtual webinar, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. $15; register at ncascades.org.
n Lake Stevens Trail Cycling will host a bike and hike event on Guemes Island at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24. More details can be found on the Lake Stevens Trail Cycling Facebook group.
n The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner will host a color mixing class over Zoom at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 24. $20 monamuseum.org.
n Camp Kirby will hold Outer Space Day Camp for grades K-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24. $50. ultracamp.com.
n The Whatcom Museum and the North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free presentation on the efforts to rescue burrowing owls in Oregon by the Global Owl Project at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27. Register at whatcommuseum.org.
n The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual talk about mental health and best practices for employers at noon Wednesday, April 28. burlingtonchamber.com.
n The Camano Law Enforcement Foundation will host a virtual talk about human trafficking at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29. clesfoundation.org.
n The Celtic Arts Foundation will hold a virtual celebration of the history and legacy of Scottish writer Sir Walter Scott at 5 p.m. Friday, April 30. $25 for nonmembers. celticarts.org.
n Hospice of the Northwest and United General will hold a webinar about the realities of hospice care at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. hospicenw.org. In a related event:
Online presentations on coping with grief and loss will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. hospicenw.org.
n Children of the Valley will hold a Cinco de Mayo virtual art auction to benefit students in the Mount Vernon School District at 7 p.m. Friday, May 7. covmv.org.
n The Healthy Island Youth Initiative will hold a Chum Run 5k to support it programs in South Whidbey at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15. Same-day registration is $35. There will also be a free run for kids under 10. More details: whidbey.com.
n The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will hold a wildflower watercolor painting hike at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Whistle Lake. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n The Island Hospital Foundation will host Well Journey Adventure, a weeklong event with wellness classes, cooking lessons and live panel discussions as a fundraiser for the hospital’s new Health & Wellness Center, from May 17-22. myihf.org.
n The Whatcom Museum and the North Cascades Audubon Society will host a free talk on bird migration vagrancy at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25. Registration required at whatcommuseum.org.
n Skagit Habitat for Humanity is holding “Raise the Roof,” in which teams will use challenges to help raise money for its programs. Register by May 31. skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art is having an art preview and auction for its 40th anniversary. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs from May 27 to June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. More details: monamuseum.org.
n The Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven will offer a class on Cooperative Vegetable Gardening from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays through Oct. 1. $50 for the entire class, with scholarships available. chuckanutcenter.org.
