MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS
Kern Funeral Home and Mount Vernon Cemetery: 1 p.m. Monday, May 31, Mount Vernon Cemetery, 1200 E. Fir St., Mount Vernon. The Rev. Ron Deegan will lead the service, music will be included. Open to the public.
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery: 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, 17666 Valentine Road, Mount Vernon. The Marine Corps League, No. 1043, Active and Retired, the Rev. Don Robinson, vocalist Judy Robinson, La Conner High School student Mason Groesbeck will each contribute to the half-hour celebration. Open to the public. 360-466-3141.
American Legion Post 13, Anacortes: Two remembrances are scheduled for Monday, May 31: 11 a.m. at Grand View Cemetery, 411 Hillcrest Drive, and at noon at Fernhill Cemetery, 7407 D Ave.
Veterans Memorial Plaza: Veterans Memorial Plaza, located at Anacortes High School’s Seahawk Stadium, 1600 20th St., will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, May 31. The plaza features a memorial designed by local architect Brooks Middleton, with input from the Veterans Memorial Committee, as well as a display honoring two Medal of Honor recipients with local connections.
OTHER EVENTS
n Linden Jordan, president of PFLAG Skagit, will give a free virtual talk as a part of the JEDI Speaker Series entitled “The ABCs of LGBTQ+” at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. skagit.org.
n Maggie Roberts of MER Coaching will host a free Zoom class about conquering perfectionism and procrastination at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 1. mercoaching.com.
n Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon will hold a Zoom webinar on raised bed gardening by Sarah Wagstaff of SOUT Farms and Flowers at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Village Books and the Bellingham Public Library will present author Tahereh Mafi in a free virtual talk with Marie Lu on Mafi’s new book about a Muslim American family after 9/11, “An Emotion of Great Delight,” at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2. villagebooks.com. Also at Village Books:
Licensed mental health therapist Peggy Sullivan will give a virtual talk on her new book, “Blissfully Single: A Single’s Guide to Finding Happiness,” with local author Sean Dwyer at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. villagebooks.com.
Jonathan Evison, author of “Legends of the North Cascades,” will give a virtual talk at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7. villagebooks.com.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes and Jeremy McCarter will be featured in a virtual talk on “In The Heights: Finding Home,” a book about their hit Broadway show, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The $40 ticket includes a copy of the book. villagebooks.com.
n Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham will present photographer Matika Wilbur for a free in-person presentation on her years of work photographing Native women at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3. Wilbur’s work is currently featured at the Whatcom Museum. mountbakertheatre.com.
n Refind Creations Art Studio, 215 W. Holly B28, Bellingham, will celebrate its grand opening during the Bellingham Art Walk from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 4, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5. refindcreations.com.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce is presenting free drive-in movies at the Skagit Valley College parking lot on first Fridays of the month through September. Registration is required. “Jurassic Park” will begin at 9:35 p.m. Friday, June 4. mountvernonchamber.com.
n TCB Entertainment presents Petty Fever and Shaggy Sweet for a Drive-In concert at the Skagit County Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 5. $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org. Also at the fairgrounds:
Country artist Jessica Lynne Witty will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n Experience International’s Bike to Brew Galbraith Mountain Tour, a full-day bike tour and beer tasting in Bellingham, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 5 and July 17. $275. Includes dinner. expint.org.
n Whatcom Museum in Bellingham will host a collaborative project to decorate the square glass windows of the Lightcatcher Building from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 and 26. whatcommuseum.org.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon presents regional country rock group Pacific Twang for a livestream concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5. Tickets by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the theater:
The Telluride 2021 Bluegrass Festival from Telluride, Colorado, will be livestreamed June 11-13 and 17-20. Features Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples and more. Tickets start at $30. lincolntheatre.org.
Helping Hands will present former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates for a leadership talk and fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Proceeds go toward Helping Hands food assistance programs. Tickets start at $35. lincolntheatre.com.
n Whatcom Rowing Association, in honor of National Learn to Row Day, will offer free lessons for ages 12 and older at Bloedel Donovan Park in Bellingham from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5. whatcomrowing.org.
n North Cascades Institute will hold a photography course at Baker Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. $155. A supplemental online course in editing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. $25. ncascades.org.
n RE Sources in Bellingham will hold the 2021 Environmental Heroes Awards, an online fundraiser and celebration, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. RSVP: re-sources.org.
n Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner is having an art preview and auction to celebrate its 40th anniversary. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs through June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. Details at monamuseum.org.
n The Camano Animal Shelter Association will hold a pet food and supply drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Camano IGA. camanoanimalshelter.com.
n The WhidbeyHealth Foundation is promoting the annual Tour de Whidbey to raise funds for hospital equipment. Races include 10, 33, 50, 67, 100 and 162 miles long around the island and will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21. tourdewhidbey.org.
n Skyhawks Sports is offering multiple week-long summer camps from June through August for ages 2-12. Activities include basketball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse and more. The camps are located in Anacortes, Bellingham, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Prices vary. skyhawks.com.
n Immigrant Resources and Immediate Support (IRIS) has launched a spring campaign to raise money in celebration of mothers. The group assists immigrants in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish with rent, groceries and other essentials. irisnw.org.
