n The Anacortes Community Theatre will stream “A Killer Party: The Murder Mystery Musical” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 20, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 14 and 21. Tickets: $15 individual, $30 family. acttheatre.com.
n The Skagit Valley Food Co-op will hold a community conversation about living wages and how it impacts food costs at noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. Access the Zoom link at skagitfoodcoop.com/co-op-events.
n Island Hospital in Anacortes will host a free webinar on the link between nutrition and osteoporosis at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes. Also at the hospital:
A free virtual session with an expert from Hospice of the Northwest on preparing documents for end-of-life will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4. islandhospital.org.
An online discussion on grief and loss will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes.
n The Lincoln Theatre presents the Sweded Film Festival, an annual compilation of homemade recreations of fan favorites, online until Thursday, March 4. For ticket information, visit lincolntheatre.org.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a webinar on how plants are shifting elevations due to climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. The Zoom link can be found at wnpskoma.org/meetings/.
n Mount Vernon’s LDN Pharmacist and Makers Compounding Pharmacy will sponsor a talk on women’s health and libido at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Register through eventbrite.com.
n A webinar by the USDA on grants offered through the Community Facilities Rural Community Development Initiative for potential applicants looking to improve housing and rural economic development will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. Visit burlington-chamber.com for the registration link.
n Whidbey Playhouse is commemorating Black History Month with an online streamed performance of “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years.” Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at showtix4u.com. The show can be streamed any time on Feb. 19-20.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A Zoom link is available on skagitbeaches.org.
n The North Cascades Insititute will host “People of the Sacred River: The History of the Upper Skagit,” a webinar led by a tribal elder, will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. $15; register at ncascades.org. Also at the institute:
Molly Hashimoto will present “Green to Gold: Trees of the Cascades in Watercolor,” a virtual presentation of painting techniques of the region’s natural landscape, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $50; register at ncascades.org.
An introductory class on birdwatching in the lower Skagit Valley will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $110; register at ncascades.org.
The institute will host “Blue Legacy: The Recent History of Glaciers in the North Cascades” at 4 p.m. March 10. Geologist Jon Riedel will speak on the importance of the region’s glaciers and the Glacier Monitoring Program. $30; register at ncascades.org.
The institute will host a virtual beginner watercolor class on alpine scenes at 11 a.m. March 13. $45; register at ncascades.org.
n The Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner will host local artist Deirdre Czoberek for a mixed media art card workshop on sending cards to friends and family, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. $20. museumofnwart.org.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours. Training will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom, from Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n HomePlace Memory Care in Burlington will host a free webinar on COVID-19 vaccines at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. Call 360-755-7000 to register.
n The Anacortes Public Library is hosting its third installment of “The Sound of a Dry Martini: Remembering Paul Desmond” as part of its Jazz at the Library series. Saxophonist Brent Jensen will offer insights into Desmond’s life and perform his music at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. The performance can be watched at the time-of or after the event on the library’s Facebook page.
n Plumeria Breezes Travel of Sedro-Woolley will hold a virtual cruise night on the Mekong River at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. Access the Zoom link at plumeriabreezestravel.com.
n Western Washington University will present professor Kathy A. Perkins for a free online lecture about Black women in American theatre before 1960, beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24. cfpa.wwu.edu.
n NAMI Skagit presents the Family to Family course for family members or partners of adults with mental illness or brain disorder. 6:30-9 p.m. Monday and Thursdays, March 1-25, via Zoom. Free, register by Feb. 26. Marti (360-770-5666) or Dorothy (360-856-1727).
n Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon will host a free fruit tree pruning techniques class by Claudia Wells at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Register at christiansonsnursery.com. Also at the nursery:
A free online vermiculture class will be held 11 a.m. Friday, March 6. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
John Christianson will speak on rose selection, placement and the flower’s history in a free webinar at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n Helping Hands Food Bank and Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery will host Stuff the Bus, a food drive to help the community, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Cascade Mall in Burlington. The group that brings in the most pounds of nonperishable food will be deemed community champion.
n The Whatcom Humane Society is holding a “My Furry Valentine” photo contest to raise money for the animal shelter. It costs $10 to enter and $1 to vote; voting ends on Feb. 28. The winner will be announced March 5. whatcomhumane.org.
n The Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Operation Gratitude,” a call for handmade scarves, hats, bracelets and letters for first responders, deployed troops and veterans. Items can be dropped off at 32630 Highway 20 in Oak Harbor from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday during February.
n Soroptomist International of Burlington will hold its Purse Auction in memory of Carol Kirkby and Cheryl Bishop from March 1-6. The auction helps fund the organization’s programs and scholarships. Donations are being accepted. facebook.com/BurlingtonSoroptimists/.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. It will also include Spring Garden Marketplace at Greenbank Farm in Greenbank. whidbeygardening.org.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold a “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale on April 9-11 at Skagit City School on Fir Island. Shopping is by reservation only beginning March 15. skagitcounty.net/museum or 350-466-3365.
n La Conner Kiwanis will host a community garage sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the parking lot at Crescent Moon Yoga, 606 Morris St., La Conner.
