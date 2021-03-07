n United General Hospital in Sedro-Woolley will hold free virtual training on addressing adverse childhood experiences for those who work with children at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 10. unitedgeneral.org. Also at United General:
Free virtual suicide prevention training will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. unitedgeneral.org.
An online discussion on grief and loss will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. RSVP at islandhospital.org/classes.
A community meeting regarding the hospital’s transition to run the Orcas Island clinic will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at islandhospital.org.
A seven-week course for caregiver and youths ages 10 to 14 on strengthening families through communication, connection and stress management will be held online beginning at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22. Free; unitedgeneral.org.
A local dietitian will host a free webinar on nutrition during pregnancy at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 31. islandhospital.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will host “Blue Legacy: The Recent History of Glaciers in the North Cascades” at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 10. Geologist Jon Riedel will speak on the importance of the region’s glaciers and the Glacier Monitoring Program. $30; register at ncascades.org. Also:
A beginner watercolor class on alpine scenes will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. $45; register at ncascades.org.
Mukul Soman will present “The Ethical Photographer: A Wildlife Photographer’s Perspective” at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 25. $15. Register at ncascades.org.
n KNKX and Birdnote will host a Zoom presentation about migratory birds in the Skagit Valley at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 11. It will feature Skagit Audubon President Jeff Osmundson and Skagit Guided Adventures founder Stephanie Fernandez. knkx.org.
n Habitat for Humanity of Island County will hold a community conversation about increased housing costs and income inequality across the state and nation, as well as in Island County, at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 11. islandcountyhabitat.org.
n Habitat for Humanity of Island County will host a drop-in event to decorate a stud with messages for the family who will live in the home, from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 12, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at 1725 SE 10th Ave., in Oak Harbor.
n At the Lincoln Theatre: Local rock duo The Dolts will perform virtually at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 13. The concert will be streamed on the theater’s Youtube by donation. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the Lincoln:
Skagit Valley rock group Fantasy Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. The concert will be streamed on the theater’s Youtube by donation.
n Mount Baker Theatre will host Americana and Celtic group We Banjo 3, livestreaming from Ireland at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. $25. mountbakertheatre.com.
n John Christianson of Christianson’s Nursery will speak on rose selection, placement and the flower’s history, in a free webinar at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Skagit County Historical Museum will hold its “Tiptoe through the Treasures” sale at Skagit City School on Fir Island on April 9-11. Shopping is by reservation only and the system will go live on Monday, March 15. More info: skagitcounty.net/museum or 350-466-3365.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n In celebration of Washington State Parks’ 108th anniversary, all state parks will be free on March 19.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host an informational session on the Asian Giant Hornet as part of its winter lecture series at 7 p.m. Friday, March 19. Cassie Cichorz of WSDA will speak on the threat hornets pose and how to prevent their expansion at skagitbeaches.org.
n Camp Fire Samish and Camp Kirby are holding their annual auction of handcrafted and other items. Bidding is underway and ends with a virtual live event at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 20. campfiresamish.org.
n Skagit Fisheries Enhancement Group seeks volunteer potters for a work party at a native plant nursery from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20. RSVP: 360-336-0172.
n La Conner Kiwanis will host a community garage sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the parking lot at Crescent Moon Yoga, 606 Morris St., La Conner.
n The Wings Over Water Birding Festival, usually held in the Blaine area, will be held March 19-21, offering online activities like webinars and kids’ activities. Register at wingsoverwaterbirdingfestival.com.
