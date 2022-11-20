• A model railroad open house will be held by the Whatcom-Skagit Model Railroad Club in Alger from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. See two operating layouts, HO and N scale. Take exit 240 to Old Highway 99, and go left to the green building. $3 suggested donation for adults, $5 per family.
• Auditions for William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It”, a production by Anacortes Community Theatre, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, at the theater, 918 M Ave., Anacortes. Performances are Feb. 3-25, 2023. Appointments and information, email rwohl@rlwce.com. acttheatre.com.
• The National Active and Retired Federal Employees’ Association will host a health fair from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St., Mount Vernon. Representatives from the major federal health plans (Blue Cross Blue Shield, Group Health, Kaiser, GEHA, Aetna, etc.) will discuss 2023 plans. Free. 360-202-8999 or merrybemerry@gmail.com.
• The annual Train Station Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Burlington Visitor Center, 520 E. Fairhaven Ave. The evening will feature caroling, hot beverages provided by Whidbey Coffee, a letter to Santa station with additional kid crafts supported by Helping Hands Food Bank, and the arrival of Mr. & Mrs. Claus from the North Pole. facebook.com/events/1512905579182655.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th St., Anacortes) has numerous events and programs throughout November:
Adult programs — Wednesday evening programs begin after regular library hours; yoga begins before regular library hours. No library services are available after 6 p.m or before 10 a.m.
Book Club at the Library — 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28. November’s pick is “Avenue of Spies” by Alex Kershaw.
Orcas of the Salish Sea — 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Get to know our resident orcas, what other kinds of orcas live in the area, and how to identify different kinds of orcas.
Tech Help every weekday — 11 a.m.–1 p.m, Library Help Desk.
Tween Advisory Council — 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. Fun activities, games and book talking.
High School Creative Writing — 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Grades 9-12.
• Skagit Regional Health Foundation 34th annual Festival of Trees: This holiday tradition features the display and auction of 32 ornately decorated Christmas trees, the Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast for children and Family Festival Days, all in the Cascade Mall Center Court in Burlington. The lineup:
The annual Gala and Auction is set for Friday, Nov. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m., with hors d’oeuvres, wreath sales ($100 each) and a mini trees silent auction. The live auction begins at 7 p.m. followed by dancing to Mama Dirty Skirt. Tickets cost $100 until Nov. 21. Advanced ticket purchase is required and online reservations are preferred at SkagitFestivalofTrees.org. 360-814-8376.
The Jolly Gingerbread Jingle Breakfast will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 26. The event will feature a catered breakfast, visits with Santa and a variety of children’s activities. Tickets are $25 and advanced purchase is required.
Family Festival Days run Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1-5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., featuring live entertainment and an opportunity to view the Christmas trees. Admission $5; complimentary admission for guests age 2 and under.
A Tree Stroll and Online Auction in downtown Arlington takes place through Nov. 27. The community will have the opportunity to bid for a mini-tree or bid for a tree online via a silent auction.
Tickets and information: 360-814-8376 or SkagitFestivalofTrees.org.
• Free Parks day: Native American Heritage Day on Friday, Nov. 25, is the remaining free day in 2022. Visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW).
• Vendors are invited to join the Soroptimist Holiday Gift Fair, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sedro-Woolley Community Center (703 Pacific St., Sedro-Woolley.) sisw_fundraiser@yahoo.com.
• An event for award-winning local author Gail Noble-Sanderson will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Village Books, 1200 11th St., Bellingham. This event will launch Noble-Sanderson’s new mystery novel, “The Book of Rules.” Seats can be reserved at villagebooks.com.
• The Swinomish Yacht Club presents ”The Christmas Yacht Parade of Lights” from 6-7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade can be viewed from the La Conner boardwalk.
• Whidbey Farm & Market runs 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, Dec. 18. Whidbey Farm & Market is located at 1422 Monroe Landing Road, across from the Blue Fox Drive-In. whidbeyfarmandmarket.com.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Music is provided by area bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, Latin, ballroom, country and line.
• Join a group at the North Cascade Seventh-day Adventist Church in Burlington. Groups that meet Tuesday evenings include Financial Peace, the Grief Sessions, Jesus the One & Only, A Story of Overlap, Together in Prayer, Sexual Integrity 101, Women’s 12-Step Group, and Crafting & Games. Childcare will be available if needed. ncsda.org.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
