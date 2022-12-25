• The live music schedule for New Year’s Eve continues to expand. Here are several options:
The Popoffs: 6 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Kuinka, Savanna Woods: 8 p.m., Lincoln Theatre, 712 S. First St., Mount Vernon. lincolntheatre.org or 360-336-8955.
Mark DuFresne Band: 9 p.m., Conway Muse, 18444 Spruce/Main, Conway. 360-445-3000 or conwaymuse.com.
Savage Blues Band: 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Grill & Anacortes Brewery, 320 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. 360-588-1720 or anacortesrockfish.com.
Prom Date Mixtape: 9 p.m., Tulalip Resort Casino Canoes Cabaret, 10200 Quil Ceda Blvd., Tulalip. 360-716-6000 or tulalipresortcasino.com.
Chapter 5: 10 p.m., The Stage, Quil Ceda Creek Casino, 6410 33rd Ave NE, Marysville. 360-716-1700, quilcedacreekcasino.com.
Babycakes: 8:30 p.m., Wild Buffalo, 208 W. Holly St., Bellingham. 360-746-8733 or wildbuffalo.net.
Lost at Last: 9 p.m., Northwood Casino, 9750 Northwood Road, Lynden. 360-734-5101 or northwoodcasino.com.
North Sound Soul: 10:15 p.m., Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro, 1107 Railroad Ave., Bellingham. 360-229-7766, www.bbaybrewery.com.
• The Anacortes Public Library (1220 10th St., Anacortes) has numerous events and programs planned.
Puzzle Palooza: Through Tuesday, Jan. 3. Bring in a gently used puzzle to share.
Tech Help Every Weekday: 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Library Help Desk. Drop in with your mobile devices or laptops for hands-on help with downloading library eBooks, audiobooks, movies, and music; learning computer basics; trying new software or internet applications; signing up for LinkedIn Learning and any other tech questions.
LEGOs in the Library: 3-5 p.m. Fridays, Dr. Sylvia Maxson Children’s Library.
High School Creative Writing: 2-3 p.m. Wednesdays, Community Meeting Room. For grades 9-12.
FriendShop: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m.-noon Fridays. The FriendShop follows Library closure dates and is never open when the Library is closed. Give the gift of reading while supporting the library.
Join the Friends: The Friends of the Library is looking for volunteers to staff the shop. Help support the library while connecting to fellow book lovers, movie and music fans, and readers. Contact Megan Taylor at 206-330-4916 or megantaylor200@gmail.com.
Book donations now accepted: The library is now accepting a limited amount of book donations gently used and in good. Please limit your donations to what you can carry.
Library programs are free and open to the public, unless noted. Information: 360-293-1910 or library@cityofanacortes.org.
• Mount Vernon Senior Center dances are held each Thursday from 1-3 p.m. Dance music is provided by local area bands playing a variety of dance music including swing, latin, ballroom, country and line dances.
• One Take Weekly Jam and Open Mic with Richard Williams and Chris Eger is held at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at Mirkwood Public House, 117 E. Division St., Arlington. 360-403-9020, mirkwoodpub.com.
• Stroke Support Group, held the third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 1-2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Support Group, held every third Thursday of every month in Anacortes from 6:30-8 p.m. Sponsored by Breakthrough Speech, LLC. Contact Libby (Speech-Language Pathologist), 360-230-8010 or libby@breakthrough-speech.com.
• The Shelter Bay Chorus is looking for new members. All voices needed. No audition required, just the desire to sing for fun and entertainment. Performances at Anacortes Senior Center and Shelter Bay (La Conner) twice a year. Rehearsals are Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Information: Joan (360-941-7507).
• Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Information: Washington State Gamblers Anonymous (1-800-222-5542).
• DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) of Skagit County Ann Washington Chapter meets on the second Monday of the month through May at The Farmhouse restaurant, 13724 La Conner-Whitney Road, Mount Vernon. Guests with probable American Revolution ancestry welcome. 11:30 lunch followed by program from noon-2 p.m. Information: Gail Ballow 360-333-1230, gailballow@gmail.com.
• Leo Schumaker presents ”Bluesland,” 7-9 p.m. Thursdays on KRME 102-3 FM, streaming at KRME.org, and on a Podcast at facebook.com/LeosBluesland.
• The Camano Wildlife Program has public presentations via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month. camanowildlifehabitat.org.
