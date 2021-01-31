n Smith & Vallee Gallery in Edison will host “Birdland,” a new exhibit featuring bird pieces from over 100 artists, on Feb. 5-28. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. smithandvalleegallery.com.
n WSU Skagit County will host a 12-week course on home gardening called “Grow Your Groceries” beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3. Cost is $140, partial scholarships are available. extension.wsu.edu.
n NAMI Skagit’s Connection Recovery Support Group meets virtually at 6 p.m. on the first and third Monday each month. Email NAMISkagitCares@gmail.com to register.
n Hospice of the Northwest holds free grief groups via Zoom at 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. Fridays. 360-814-5570.
n Aquarium Quick Dips: Join aquarist Mark Olson and Padilla Bay educator Madi McKay at 10 a.m. Wednesdays for a series of short, virtual aquarium tours featuring a different animal every week, at Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Registration: tinyurl.com/aquarium-quick-dips.
n The North Cascades Institute will host a virtual cooking class with chef Justin Daniels at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Daniels will share a Palestinian stuffed grape leaves recipe, and speak about the Foodshed Initiative. $20; register at ncascades.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will host “Bring on the Birds,” a training session for the 2021 Great Backyard Bird Count for beginners and those looking to brush up on their bird identifying skills. Training will be held virtually at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n The North Cascades Institute will hold a Hybrid Wilderness First Responder course on Feb. 7-12. It combines over 20 hours of online training and five days of in-person training. ncascades.org.
n The Pilchuck Audubon Society will present a class on the 15 raptor species in northwest Washington, led by Sue Cottrell of Raptor Studies Northwest, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. $15 members, $20 nonmembers. Register at pilchuckaudubon.org.
n Whatcom Museum will feature an archivist from the Washington State Archives speaking about the Northwest Regional Branch in Bellingham, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, via the museum’s YouTube page. A $5 donation is suggested for nonmembers.
n The Seattle Rose Society and Christianson’s Nursery will hold two free webinars on rose pruning and section, and placement and disease control beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Register at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a webinar on how plants are shifting elevations due to climate change at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. The Zoom link can be found at wnpskoma.org/meetings/.
n Friend of Skagit Beaches’ Winter Lecture Series will feature Jacques White, Ph.D, speaking on challenges to salmon recovery and how Long Live the Kings is working on solutions, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. A Zoom link will be available on skagitbeaches.org one week before the event.
n Village Books in Bellingham, in tandem with Whatcom READS and the North Cascades Audubon Society, will present nature illustrator and ornithologist David Allen Sibley for a free virtual talk on his latest work, “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. villagebooks.com.
n The Salish Sea Stewards Program offered by the Skagit Marine Resources Committee is an opportunity to receive 40 hours of free citizen-science training by local experts in return for a commitment to volunteer for 40 hours. Training will be held on Tuesdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom, from Feb. 23 until June 1. Register at skagitmrc.org.
n Christianson’s Nursery & Greenhouse will host Claudia Wells for a fruit tree pruning techniques class at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. Registration is free at christiansonsnursery.com.
n The Snohomish Conservation District is accepting pre-orders for its annual Plant Sale, which will be available for pickup at the Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe on Feb. 27-28. theplantsale.org.
n Create a Rain Garden: Washington Stormwater Center and Washington State University Extension are offering online instruction to homeowners in ways to manage excess water on their property. lid.inquiries@wsu.edu.
n The Penn Cove Musselfest in Coupeville will be held March 6-7, featuring festivities, food, boat tours and music. Updates can be found on the event’s Facebook page.
n The Island County Master Gardener Foundation will host a gardening workshop on Saturday and Sunday, March 6-7. The event will combine over 25 online workshops with in-person field trips. It will also include Spring Garden Marketplace at Greenbank Farm in Greenbank. whidbeygardening.org.
n Friends of Skagit Beaches will host a virtual session on the Asian Giant Hornet at 7 p.m. on March 19 as a part of its winter lecture series. Cassie Cichorz of the Washington State Department of Agriculture will speak on the threat the hornets pose and how to prevent their expansion. skagitbeaches.org.
n The Koma Kulshan chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will host a virtual walk in the Sonoran Desert at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, presented by a retired wetland ecologist. Register at wnpskoma.org.
n Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Anacortes will host a mental health and wellness seminar for first responders and their families on Monday and Tuesday, March 22-23, presented by 1st Responder Conferences & Blue H.E.L.P. Ticket prices vary and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.
