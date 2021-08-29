Please send event details, web sites and access instructions to www.goskagit.com/local-events.
n Collage class: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Rosa Langley will host a free storytelling through collage-making workshop at the Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner. monamuseum.org.
n The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will host a luncheon at Willowbrook Manor from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. New Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Dr. Miriam Miralles Mickelson will be introduced. $17 chamber members, $20 nonmembers. sedro-woolley.com.
n Birchwood Gardening Club: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1. The club will meet at the Whatcom Museum, 121 Prospect St., Bellingham, to discuss softwood and hardwood plant propagation techniques. Membership open to Whatcom and Skagit residents. birchwoodgardenclub.com.
n Oak Harbor Music Festival: 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. Beer gardens, food vendors and two stages of music from regional bands on SE Pioneer Way, downtown Oak Harbor. Free admission. oakharborfestival.com.
n Drive-in Movie Night: 8:10 p.m. Friday, Sept 3. “The Wizard of Oz” will be screened in the Skagit Valley College east parking lot. Free, registration required. mountvernonchamber.com.
n Fall Craft Fair: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 606 Morris St., Crescent Moon, La Conner. Hosted by La Conner United and La Conner Kiwanis.
n Woodapalooza: noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 4-6. The Woodworkers Guild presents a free gallery showcasing fine woodwork at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley. A gallery opening and meet-and-greet will be held from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. woodapalooza.com.
n AMP Fest: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. Anacortes Music Project’s all-day music festival will feature two stages, 20 local bands, a beer garden and food truck station at Seafarers’ Memorial Park, Anacortes. anacortesmusicproject.org.
n Roaming Artists Show: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 4-5. The show will highlight original works by 30 plein air artists at the Camano Multi-Purpose Center, 141 NE Camano Drive, Camano Island. discoverstanwoodcamano.com.
n Ride bike, eat pie: Open through Sept. 5. The Sea, Trees & Pie Bike Ride is a noncompetitive event with three scenic Central Whidbey routes, completed at the rider’s convenience. Free pie voucher is redeemable at 3 Sisters Market in Coupeville for all finishers. Benefits the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. wclt.org/bikeride.
n Forest bathing: 8:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. April Claxton will give a class on the Japanese art of “forest bathing” at Bellingham’s 100 Acre Woods. $55. ncascades.org.
n Big Wetland Loop Hike: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host an informative hike about wetlands and watersheds. The 4.7-mile hike will have steep inclines. Meet at the 29th Street trail access in Anacortes. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n Native Plant Field Trip: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8. The Washington Native Plant Society, Koma Kulshan chapter, will host a free field trip to Artist Point and Heather Meadows in the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Registration required. wnpskoma.org.
n Farmtoberfest: noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Farmstrong Brewing, 110 Stewart Road, Mount Vernon, will host a Bavarian-themed block party featuring games, food and live music. farmstrongbrewing.com.
n Cooking greens: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. Suzanne Butler will teach a cooking class on ways to make kale, Swiss chard and collards tastier at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road. $15. 360-466-3821 to reserve a spot.
n Blast From the Past: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 10-12. Sedro-Woolley will celebrate the ‘70s with a car show featuring live music. A fun run will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11. sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com.woolley.chambermaster.com.
n Supporting Employees with Disabilities: The hour-long sessions are free and will be held at noon Tuesdays starting Tuesday, Sept. 14. The Burlington Chamber of Commerce will hold three online training sessions for business owners and managers on how to support employees with disabilities. burlington-chamber.com.
n Northwest-inspired Art: 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14. Professional landscape artist Chris Viau give a presentation of poetry and art inspired by the Northwest. $10. ncascades.org.
n All about Seeds: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15. The Washington Native Plant Society Koma-Kulshan chapter will have a meeting about seeds at the ReStore, 2309 Meridian St., Bellingham. wnpskoma.org.
n Christmas Poster Contest: Submissions due by noon Thursday, Sept. 15. Artists may submit a 16-by-16 graphic with the theme “Partridge in a Pear Tree” for the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce. Grand prize is $250, youth prize is $100. sedro-woolley.chambermaster.com.
n Free Museum Day: Saturday, Sept. 18. For Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham and some Seattle-area museums will have free admission. A free ticket must be downloaded at smithsonianmag.com/museumday.
n Giant Pumpkin Festival: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Enjoy vegetable weigh-offs, toad races and food vendors at Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Burlington Fly Day: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Heritage Flight Museum will host a Fly Day featuring demo flights and a hangar tour. heritageflight.org.
n Luminaries Artists Awards: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The Museum of Northwest Art, 121 S. First St., La Conner, will hold a reception in celebration of artists Kevin Paul and Pieter VanZanden for the 2020 Luminaries Awards. Registration required. monamuseum.org. 360-466-4446, ext. 103.
n Meditative Hand Stitching: Sept. 18-21. Hosted by Gail Harker Center for Creative Arts. Two follow-up online courses on Nov. 9 and 23. $474. gailcreativestudios.com
n Shell Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The 5K fun run and walk benefits the Anacortes School Foundation. $10. asfkids.org/funrun.
n Writing Workshop for a Cause: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22. Author Steve Almond will give an online writing workshop on creating an irresistible narrator to help raise money for local writer Laurel Leigh’s medical expenses. $75. villagebooks.com.
n Fall Garage Sale, Antiques & Car Show: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 24-25. The event will feature some 140 vendors and live music at the Skagit County Fairgrounds in Mount Vernon. $3. skagitcounty.net/garagesale.
n The Quebe Sisters: 7:30 p.m. Thursday Sept. 30, Lincoln Theatre, Mount Vernon. The three Quebe sisters perform a style they call “Progressive Western Swing,” a blend of country, western swing and jazz swing. Tickets start at $24. lincolntheatre.org.
n WhaMemWriMo: 5 p.m. Thursdays in September. Village Books and Whatcom Community College are offering a four-part class on memoir writing for Whatcom Memoir Writing Month. $29 per class or $99 for all four. villagebooks.com.
