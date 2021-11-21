n Festival of Trees: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation’s 33rd annual Festival of Trees returns to downtown Mount Vernon through Nov. 28. The festival showcases 48 themed Christmas trees that will be presented in storefront windows. skagitfestivaloftrees.org, 360-814-5747 or foundation@skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Coats for Kids: The Knights of Columbus, North Cross Council, in Sedro-Woolley is participating in the Coats for Kids program. Since 2009, Knights of Columbus has distributed nearly 500,000 coats throughout the U.S. and Canada. Donation and pledges will be accepted into the New Year. Information: Doug (360-853-5344) or Ron at (360-540-9286).
n Oils by Libert: Northwest oils by Lorna Libert are featured through Nov. 27 at Scott Milo Gallery, 420 Commercial Ave., Anacortes. Also showing are plein air oils by Robin Weiss, large acrylic color fields on canvas by Carole Barrer, soft pastel landscapes by Christine Troyer and mixed-media landscapes by Roger Small. Small’s work will also include two of his steel sculptures. 360-293-6938, scottmilo.com.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursday: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam Thursday nights featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. Information: locobillys.com.
n 2022 free days: Washington State Parks has designated free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). They are:
Saturday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day
Monday, Jan. 17 – Martin Luther King Day
Wednesday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks birthday
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.