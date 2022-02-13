n Salish Sea Early Music Festival: Through May 27, online and at various regional venues, including Fir-Conway Lutheran Church and the Croation Cultural Center in Anacortes. salishseafestival.org.
n New museum exhibit: The Skagit County Historical Museum, 501 S. Fourth St., La Conner, is featuring a new exhibit, “1968: The Year That Rocked Washington.” Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission: Adults $5, seniors $4, families $10. 360-466-3365 or skagitcounty.net/museum.
n A Swedish Pancakes Valentine’s breakfast will be held from 8-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Mount Vernon Elks Lodge, 2120 Market St., Mount Vernon. $9, open to the public. 360-848-8882.
For seniors
n Anacortes Senior Activity Center: Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Lunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 360-293-7473. Events at the center:
— Free computer clinic assistance is offered by appointment Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
— An acrylics class is held from 9:15 a.m. to noon Mondays, and a watercolor class from 9:15 a.m. to noon Fridays. Cost for each is $15. Drop-ins welcome.
— A free chair yoga class is held from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Tuesdays via Zoom. Email rita.chairclass@gmail.com for link.
— A sewing seniors group meets from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month.
Elsewhere
n 2022 free parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Free days are:
Wednesday, March 9 — Billy Frank Jr.’s birthday.
Saturday, March 19 – Washington State Parks’ birthday.
Friday, April 22 – Earth Day.
Saturday, June 11 – National Get Outdoors Day.
Sunday, June 12 – Free Fishing Weekend.
Sunday, June 19 — Juneteenth.
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
n La Conner Guitar Festival: The La Conner Guitar Festival is scheduled for May 13-15. Festival highlights include concerts, vendors, luthier exhibitions and more. Concerts and events will be held at several venues, including Maple Hall, Civic Garden Club, Waterfront Cafe, La Conner Sips and Santo Coyote Mexican Kitchen. laconnerguitarfestival.com.
n Loco Billy’s Wild Moon Saloon: 7-11 p.m. Thursdays: Loco Billy’s, 27021 102 Ave. NW, Stanwood, hosts a free open mike/jam featuring Richard Williams and Chris Eger. locobillys.com.
n The Bellingham Farmers Market is open at 1100 Railroad Ave. from 10 a.m–2 p.m. on the third Saturday in February and March. bellinghamfarmers.org.
n Gamblers Anonymous meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland Ave. Information: Washington State Gamblers Anonymous (1-800-222-5542).
n Board Game Night: 5:30-10 p.m. Wednesdays: Journey’s End Café, 1992 S. Elger Bay Road, Camano Island.
