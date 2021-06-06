n Alger Food Bank, 18731 Parkview Lane, is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month. The food bank had been closed for much of the pandemic, with members of the National Guard distributing food outside the building instead. But in April, the food bank reopened. Food is now distributed inside, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.
n Christianson’s Nursery in Mount Vernon will hold a Zoom webinar on summer care for roses at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. christiansonsnursery.com. Also at the nursery:
A free virtual floral arrangement class will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. christiansonsnursery.com.
The 18th annual Rose Festival, “A Rosy Day Out,” will feature gardening gurus Ciscoe Morris and John Christianson for presentations and a judged rose-growing competition in an all-day event at the nursery on Saturday, June 19. christiansonsnursery.com.
n Skagit Valley Co-op and The Cornucopia Institute will discuss over Zoom why organic food costs more and dispel misconceptions at noon Wednesday, June 9. skagitfoodcoop.com.
n RE Sources in Bellingham will hold the 2021 Environmental Heroes Awards, an online fundraiser and celebration, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9. RSVP: re-sources.org.
n La Conner High School will have a graduation parade for the Class of 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, on Morris Street.
n Skagit Regional Health will host a meditation class at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10. skagitregionalhealth.org. Also:
A free class about using healthy herbs and spices in cooking will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17. skagitregionalhealth.org.
n Island Hospital, 1211 24th St., Anacortes, will hold a free car and booster seat checkup from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 10. islandhospital.org. Also at the hospital:
A free class on understanding Medicare choices will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14. islandhospital.org.
A free memory screening clinic will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 22. Appointments required: 360-299-4204.
n The Lincoln Theatre in Mount Vernon will livestream the Telluride 2021 Bluegrass Festival from Telluride, Colorado, on June 11-13 and 17-20. Features Emmylou Harris, Mavis Staples and more. Tickets start at $30. lincolntheatre.org. Also at the theater:
Helping Hands will present former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates for a leadership talk and fundraiser at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Proceeds go toward Helping Hands food assistance programs. Tickets start at $35. lincolntheatre.com.
n The Koma Kulshan Chapter of the Washington Native Plant Society will take a full-day field trip to explore wetlands of the upper North Fork Nooksack River beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12. Free, registration required. wnpskoma.org.
n The Camano Animal Shelter Association will hold a pet food and supply drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at the Camano IGA. camanoanimalshelter.com.
n Bell Creek Nature School in Deming will hold a course on wild plant identification from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12. Priced on a sliding scale. bellcreeknatureschool.com.
n TCB Entertainment will present a Drive-In Concert at the Skagit County Fairgrounds featuring country artist Jessica Lynne Witty at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 12. Starting at $60 per car. tcbentertainment.org.
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce will host a Latino Business Leaders event for Spanish speakers about business loans at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17. mountvernonchamber.com.
n Friends of the Anacortes Community Forest Lands will host a hike with a lesson about fire ecology and how the land has regrown from a 2016 fire, beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 22. friendsoftheacfl.org.
n United General in Sedro-Woolley will hold free, virtual Youth Mental Health First Aid training, addressing adverse childhood experiences for those who work with children, at noon Thursday, June 24. Registration required: unitedgeneral.org.
n Skyhawks Sports is offering multiple week-long summer camps from June through August for ages 2-12. Activities include basketball, baseball, tennis, lacrosse and more. The camps are located in Anacortes, Bellingham, Burlington and Mount Vernon. Prices vary. skyhawks.com.
n Museum of Northwest Art in La Conner is having an art preview and auction to celebrate its 40th anniversary. A silent auction by appointment only at the gallery runs through June 9. Virtual auctions, including a live auction, will be held June 10-13. Details at monamuseum.org.
n The Skagit Bicycle Club is raising funds for the Skagit Habitat for Humanity with a by-donation bike ride starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19. Details at skagithabitat.liveimpact.org.
n The HOGS for Habitat Benefit Ride will start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26, to benefit the Skagit Habitat for Humanity. $10. Register at the Skagit Habitat Store, 1022 Riverside Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-961-8434.
n Immigrant Resources and Immediate Support (IRIS) has launched a spring campaign to raise money in celebration of mothers. The group assists immigrants in Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish with rent, groceries and other essentials. irisnw.org.
n Village Books in Bellingham and Whatcom Community College will conduct a writing camp for writers ages 9-12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, June 28, through Thursday, July 1. $89. villagebooks.com. Also at Village Books:
Licensed mental health therapist Peggy Sullivan will give a virtual talk on her new book, “Blissfully Single: A Single’s Guide to Finding Happiness,” with local author Sean Dwyer at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6. villagebooks.com.
A virtual book talk with Jonathan Evison, author of “Legends of the North Cascades,” will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 7. villagebooks.com.
Journalist Lynda Mapes will speak at a virtual event on her recent book on the natural history of the orca whale at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 10. villagebooks.com.
A virtual book talk with Bellingham-based actor/playwright Ky Weeks about his first novel, a work of young adult fantasy, “Princess of Lies,” will begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. villagebooks.com.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Quiara Alegria Hudes and Jeremy McCarter will lead a virtual talk on “In The Heights: Finding Home,” about their hit Broadway show, at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. The $40 ticket includes a copy of the book. villagebooks.com.
Bestselling author Mary Bly will give a virtual talk on her new romance novel, “Lizzie & Dante,” with author Meg Tilly at noon Tuesday, June 22. villagebooks.com.
n The Chuckanut Center in Fairhaven is holding a month-long art class with a bird theme, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in June. Free but registration required. Bring your own materials. chuckanutcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.