n The American Roots Concert Series will be held this summer at the North Beach Amphitheater at Deception Pass State Park. All concerts are 7–8 p.m. Saturdays. The schedule includes:
July 9 – Anjali Silva; July 16 – Briar; July 30 – Queen’s Bluegrass; Aug. 6 – Seattle Steel Pan Project; Aug. 13 – Shifty Sailors; Aug. 20 – Schmid & guest; Aug. 27 – Mount Vernon High School Mariachi & Folklorico.
All performances are free. A Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to parks. All event information can be found at parks.wa.gov/982/Folk-and-Traditional-Arts).
n The Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce presents the annual Riverwalk Concert Series at the Skagit Riverwalk Plaza in downtown Mount Vernon, Thursday evenings, from July 7 to Aug. 2. Schedule of bands at mountvernonchamber.com/riverwalk-concert-series.
n The Northwest Tune-Up Festival will be held July 7-10 at Waterfront Waypoint Park, 1145 Granary Ave., Bellingham. The event is a bike, beer and music festival held in celebration of PNW culture. For more information, including ticket information and the musical lineup, visit https://bit.ly/3tBs2qp.
n Burlington Summer Nights will feature live music and family fun at the amphitheater at the Burlington Visitor Information Center/Chamber of Commerce. Bands are scheduled to perform on Fridays, July 8-29, and Aug. 5-26. recreation@burlingtonwa.gov.
n The Skagit Valley Highland Games and Celtic Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 9, at Edgewater Park in Mount Vernon. Gathering of the Clans dinner, athletic events, dancing, piping and drumming and more. celticarts.org or celticarts.org/skagit-valley-highland-games.
n The Burlington-Edison High School Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50-year reunion on July 15-16. There will be an informal gathering on Friday, July 15, at Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. A potluck is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Bay View Civic Center, 12615 C St., Mount Vernon. Information: Alan Heynsten, 360-391-0938.
n Mount Vernon Drive-In Movie Nights are back in partnership with the City of Mount Vernon, with movies at Skagit Valley College, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. The next movie is scheduled for Friday, July 15, with a 9:45 p.m. showing of “Encanto.” Free admission. Parking lot opens at 8:15 p.m. mountvernonchamber.com.
Aug. 5: “Back to the Future” (9 p.m.)
n The annual Samish Island Arts Festival is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Community Center, 11292 Blue Heron Road. Free admission, with about 35 original art vendors whose talents include woodworking, glass, jewelry, textiles, photography, soaps and more. The event will also feature the Stella Sopra Italian Food Truck, a beer garden run Terramar Brewstillery and a music stage featuring PKDwyer and fusion Celtic band Flattery Light. Information: samishartsfest@gmail.com or samishisland.net.
n The Mount Vernon High School classes of 1970 and 1971 will celebrate their 50th reunion at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Heritage Flight Museum, 15053 Crosswind Drive, Burlington. Contact Mick McCullough at m.mccullough@interiorarchitects.com for further information.
n The Mount Vernon High School Class of 1982 will celebrate its 40-year reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Skagit Golf and Country Club, 16701 Country Club Drive, Burlington. $50 per person; must register before July 15. Information: https://myevent.com/1982mvhsreunion.
n The Anacortes Arts Festival is scheduled for Aug. 5-7. Dozens of booth artisans, working studios, live music, food and beverages, an Art Dash, a festival store and more. anacortesartsfestival.com.
n Summer of Sound at the Whatcom Museum: The museum is hosting a variety of exhibits and programs that celebrate music and sound. whatcommuseum.org/explore/exhibitions/current-exhibitions.
n The Sedro-Woolley High School Class of 1952 will have its 70th year reunion/gathering at the Sports Keg Grill, 1660 S. Burlington Blvd., Burlington, at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. Information: Pat at 360-319-3328 or Marte at 360-941-2919.
n The Anacortes Class of 1972 will celebrate its 50th reunion at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, with a no-host get-together at the Rockfish Grill, 320 Commerical Ave., Anacortes. A catered picnic is scheduled for noon Saturday, Sept. 10. Cost is $20 for classmates and guests. Information: Ronda (Scrimsher) Dupea at RondaDupea@gmail.com or Cathy (Flippo) Tribuzio at catneeflippo@comcast.net.
n 2022 free Parks days: Washington State Parks has designated the free days in 2022 when visitors will not need a Discover Pass to park at state parks and on recreation lands managed by Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). Remaining days:
Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day.
Monday, Oct. 10 – World Mental Health Day.
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day.
Friday, Nov. 25 – Native American Heritage Day.
