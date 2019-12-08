The rain didn’t stop attendees from enjoying Christmas parades and celebrations Saturday in Skagit County.
The Lions Club of Anacortes hosted its annual Christmas Parade in downtown Anacortes.
Parade participants traveled by foot, classic car, fire truck, lawn mower, and horse-drawn carriage down Commercial Street and handed out candy to kids.
In Sedro-Woolley, Sedro-Whoolleyville Presents a Christmas Whobulation featured train rides, pony rides, face painting and a tree lighting, as well as a lighted Christmas parade in the evening.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.