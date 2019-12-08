The rain didn’t stop attendees from enjoying Christmas parades and celebrations Saturday in Skagit County.

The Lions Club of Anacortes hosted its annual Christmas Parade in downtown Anacortes.

Parade participants traveled by foot, classic car, fire truck, lawn mower, and horse-drawn carriage down Commercial Street and handed out candy to kids.

In Sedro-Woolley, Sedro-Whoolleyville Presents a Christmas Whobulation featured train rides, pony rides, face painting and a tree lighting, as well as a lighted Christmas parade in the evening.

 

More from this section

Load comments