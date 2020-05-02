The Rotary Club of Mount Vernon has extended the application deadline through Sunday for high school students seeking scholarships.
To be eligible, applicants must have graduated from Mount Vernon High School, Emerson High School, Skagit Academy, or Mount Vernon Christian School by June 2020 and must be enrolling in a college, university or a trade or vocational school for fall 2020.
About $30,000 in scholarships is available, including multiple awards for the up-to $2,500 Lyle Poolman Memorial Scholarship; the up-to $5,000 Art Palmer STEM scholarship; and the minimum $1,000 Cathy Bing Scholarship.
To apply for the Cathy Bing Scholarship, applicants must have participated in some kind of music class, club or band during high school.
Visit mountvernonrotary.com or contact Kristen Keltz at 360-770-9952 or Kristen@hotelservicesgroup.com, or Ron McHenry at 509-301-3920 or rmchenry@skagitclubs.org.
