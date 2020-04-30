Before the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, Monique Brigham planned to have a fundraiser for Skagit County Relay for Life.
Plans have changed, but Brigham hopes to raise money for the organization anyway. She’ll host a 5-kilometer “virtual run” on May 5 to raise money for the organization, which helps patients going through cancer treatment.
After paying an entry fee, participants can run a race on the course of their choosing — either indoor or outdoor — and upload their results online. They’re encouraged to post photos. Runners get a shirt or hoodie decorated with the race’s Cinco de Mayo theme.
Brigham is a volunteer event lead for Relay for Life, which is affiliated with the American Cancer Society, and recently did a virtual walk herself several months ago. When it became clear her initial plans would not happen, she decided to make it a virtual event instead.
“We have to get creative if we want to keep raising money,” she said. “I’ve seen virtual walks and did one myself a few months ago. I got a shirt. It’s something fun to do,” she said.
She said this year’s main Relay for Life events will be held online in June, including a virtual relay on June 13.
“We’ve gotten a good response. People are bummed we can’t (be) together on (the) track, but happy we’re doing something,” she said.
