First semester honor roll for Concrete middle and high schools. To qualify, students must have a 3.2-4.0 GPA. Asterisks indicate a 4.0 GPA.
Seventh grade: Samara Bettikofer, Brendon Boozer, Se’Ahl’Leetsa Decoteau, Kelsey Edwards, Conner Evans, Indie Goddard, Harley Herz, Alex Johnston, Mariska Lehmann, Kaylee Nieshe, Isabel Parent, Hunter Throssel.
Eighth grade: Michael Bartel, Cooper Brink, Marcella Brossard, Hayley Daniels, Georgia-Lynn Driver, Kallie Dull, Amelia Fierbaugh, Jayden Hall, Trevor Howard, Camrin Hurley, Mariah Kelley*, Lane Lloyd, Jasmine Lofton, Ashton Martin*, Jade McAdam, Kelly Savage, Mason Stevenson, Jonathan Stewart.
Ninth grade: Ethan Bounds, Anthony Culver, Kevin Gonzalez-Bautista, Cadance Landsiedel, Vincent Preis, Lukas Sahlin.
10th grade: Payton Dickinson, Tiffanie Hendry-Conrad, Carlen Herz, Devon Howard, Christian Joens, Rigoberto Lazaro, Ashley Parker, Romie Salipot, Victor Silva-Benavides, Brylon Sipes, Keoni Vierra, Colby Whitford.
11th grade: Natasha Allard, Cory Allis, Kylie Clark, Carissa Cross, Hunter Kelley, Collin Martin, Leona Martinez, Hunter Olmstead, Sierra Rensink, Rebekah Rider, Andrea Rogers, Kaitlynn Smith, Kassidy Smith, Lily Whitford.
12th grade: William Baird, Amanda Gallagos, Christian Jonas, Izabela Ramos, Peyton Sanchez, Troy Schmidt, Vincent Wenneker.
