LA CONNER — The Daffodil Pet Parade was held on Saturday at the La Conner High School football stadium.
Pets of all shapes and sizes lined the track in costumes, from homemade paper flower crowns to glamour pugs in sunglasses.
The event marked the first time the Daffodil Festival has included a pet parade. The festival holds many other events including a photo contest and ice cream social, according to the La Conner website.
The staff of the festival counted 63 dogs, two cats and one bunny as well as some 150 people.
“As a parent of two fur babies I love that the community put something on centered around them,” La Conner resident Carla Maxwell said. “My pets are my world. I love bringing them out to socialize.”
The costume contest awarded prizes for best daffodil and best celebrity lookalike. Each winner received a first-place ribbon and a $25 gift certificate to Pioneer Market.
Music and entertainment were provided by DJ Heidi with lively family-friendly jams as well as a cat mobile, a car shaped convincingly like a cat.
Along with the costume contest the event participated in the #BettyWhiteChallange, asking participants to bring a pet food donation. Several boxes were collected including dry and wet pet food, which were shared with the La Conner Sunrise Food Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.