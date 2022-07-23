...VERY WARM TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK ACROSS WESTERN WASHINGTON...
Very warm temperatures are expected next week with highs likely reaching
the 90s Tuesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the mid
60s. The warmest temperatures will be in the interior of western
Washington, inland from the water, and in the Cascade valleys.
This prolonged level of heat may pose a moderate to high risk of
heat-related illness to heat-sensitive people and pets, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Routinely
check on the elderly and others susceptible to heat. Plan outdoor
activities or working outdoors for early in the day to avoid heat
exhaustion.
Layla Lamson (from left), Teresa Garcia and 6-year-old Rita Garcia work together to write ideas on how to take care of Deception Pass State Park on Saturday at the park’s 100th Anniversary Community Picnic north of Oak Harbor.
Jeremiah (from left), Noah, Jazmyn and Brynn Rodriguez pick up trash along the shore of Cranberry Lake on Saturday at the Deception Pass State Park 100th Anniversary Community Picnic north of Oak Harbor.
Deception Pass State Park celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday with a community picnic at East Cranberry Lake.
According to Corinne Boroff, an interpretive naturalist at the park, the community picnic brings back a tradition that first started in 1919 before Deception Pass was made a state park.
The yearly picnic eventually moved from Cornet Bay to its current location to accommodate the crowds coming from Fidalgo and Whidbey islands. It continued until at least 1935.
Thousands of people came to the park on Saturday for Deception Pass’ busiest day of the year.
The most visited state park in Washington, Deception Pass welcomes more than 3 million visitors a year who enjoy camping, hiking, kayaking and sightseeing.
Deception Pass began to resemble today’s park in 1933 with the construction of trails and shelters and in 1935 with the completion of the Deception Pass Bridge.
The 100th anniversary picnic featured a lineup of bands, food trucks, beer garden and other activities including a vintage RV rally and car show.
One theme present throughout the day was preservation. At a booth hosted by the park, people were invited to cut out paper handprints and write ways to care for Deception Pass for the next 100 years.
Rita Garcia, a 6-year-old from Oak Harbor, suggested “picking up trash and don’t kill the trees.”
The booth also displayed photos from the 1920s and ’30s that gave visitors an understanding of the history of the park and bridge.
The Rodriguez family of Tacoma took the theme of preservation to heart. They had originally planned to spend the day visiting the park, but when the call went out for volunteers they grabbed trash pickers and went to work cleaning the shore of Cranberry Lake.
