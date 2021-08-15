Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
ABOVE: People are blurs on the swing ride on Saturday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon. Despite the year’s challenges, attendance was higher than normal at the fair. MIDDLE: Five-year-old Joseph De La Rosa, with parents David and Monse, watches a ring he threw soar through the air during a ring-toss game BELOW: The Mount Vernon High School mariachi band, along with two ballet folklórico dancers in their brightly colored ruffled skirts, perform on Saturday at the Latino Stage
ABOVE: People are blurs on the swing ride on Saturday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon. Despite the year’s challenges, attendance was higher than normal at the fair. MIDDLE: Five-year-old Joseph De La Rosa, with parents David and Monse, watches a ring he threw soar through the air during a ring-toss game BELOW: The Mount Vernon High School mariachi band, along with two ballet folklórico dancers in their brightly colored ruffled skirts, perform on Saturday at the Latino Stage
MOUNT VERNON — Despite hot temperatures, smoky skies and COVID-19, crowds turned out for the four-day Skagit County Fair to enjoy rides, food, music, animal exhibits and more.
The fair concluded on Saturday night.
While official numbers are not yet known, fair manager Aric Gaither said this year’s attendance was “undoubtedly up substantially every day” compared to 2019.
“We’re ecstatic about that,” he said.
He said he isn’t surprised at the high turnout, and that cancellation of other area events likely drove more people to the fair.
Gaither said fairs across the state have faced challenges such as supply chain issues, worker shortages, and uncertainty with COVID-19.
“We’ve been really fortunate on many levels to have no major shortcomings,” he said.
He said the fair was able to offer 95% of its normal activities, and activities such as the pie-eating contest and petting zoo are set to make a return in 2022.
Gaither said the fair did its best to keep guests safe with COVID-19 still circulating in the community. He said the fair posted signs asking guests to wear masks in indoor areas, and provided masks and hand sanitizer. He said an advantage is that the fair is held outdoors, where the virus spreads less easily.
In the carnival area on Saturday, kids used all their strength to swing a mallet and ring a bell, a child’s version of a classic carnival game. The prize was an inflatable mallet.
“It puts a smile on their face,” said Dave Juggalo, who was operating the game.
He said after a year stuck at home due to COVID-19, he most enjoys the social interactions and smiles at the fair.
Later on Saturday afternoon, a crowd gathered at the Latino Stage, which featured music and entertainment in Spanish, to watch the Mount Vernon High School mariachi band and ballet folklórico dancers in their brightly colored ruffled skirts.
Later Saturday, the group was set to open for Latin-Grammy award-winning singer Lorenzo Mendez during the fair’s final musical performance.
Read the latest edition of the Skagit Valley Herald in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Footer Offer Promo
CARRIERS NEEDED!
Local News Worth Delivering
Become a newspaper carrier for the Skagit Valley Herald and earn up to $1,500 a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.