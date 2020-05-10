BURLINGTON — Holding signs that read “We love you, Great Grandma,” and “Happy Mother’s Day,” family members showed their love for residents at HomePlace Memory Care in Burlington — from a safe distance — at a drive-by parade Saturday morning.
As the parade of cars — and one bike — went by, the care center’s residents held up their own signs and waved pinwheels.
Autumn Cameron, marketing director for HomePlace Memory Care, said she was inspired to organize the socially distanced drive-by parade after hearing about similar parades at other care facilities.
Senior care facilities — which have been hit hard by COVID-19 outbreaks — shut their doors to visitors in March as a precaution. Cameron said the month-and-a-half separation has been difficult on families and residents.
“My goal was to help them feel more connected to loved ones,” she said.
She estimated 30 or so families — about 50 people total — participated in the parade.
Michele Power of Burlington, along with her kids and grandkids, rode in the parade — each household in a separate car. She said her mother Clair Mapes had only been living at the care facility for a short time before it had to close to visitors.
Power said the care center has allowed family members to set up chairs outside residents’ bedroom windows to talk with them, and she speaks with her mother on the phone and on FaceTime.
She said she is grateful the center’s already hard-working staff took the time to organize the parade.
“It’s really a gift to the families,” she said.
Connie Wise, who lives east of Sedro-Woolley, said she is happy husband Herb Wise, 69, is in a safe place at the care center and visitors who could potentially spread germs are not allowed.
She said she takes him a care package once a week and saw the parade as another chance to connect.
“It’s something we can all look forward to, and for them to look forward to,” Connie Wise said.
Not everyone rode in a car.
Karl and Peggy Anderson of Bow busted out their tandem bike and rode — albeit a bit wobbly, they admitted — in the parade for Karl Anderson’s mother, Gloria Anderson, 90.
The Andersons said they thought they would be more visible — and recognizable to Gloria Anderson — on a bike than in a car.
Karl Anderson said they had been used to visiting his mother twice a week before the pandemic, but are still able to connect with her through phone calls.
“It’s tough, but not as bad as we thought,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.