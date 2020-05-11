DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals to more than 20 locations throughout Skagit County. The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location. Meals are free and available for any youths ages 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org. For information, contact Angela Freeberg at afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or call 360-419-3723 x33.
REGISTRATION: The Sedro-Woolley School District now has an online option for new families registering in the district as well as families who already have students attending and who want to register a new student. The district has developed a Parent Tutorial Guide that takes families through the steps of new student online registration. The district website has a student enrollment tab to click for more information.
Families unsure about which school their child will attend should call the transportation department at 360-855-3504 or the district office at 360-855-3500. After hours, leave a message, including a residential address, so the office can provide the requested information when returning the call.
Families completing the online enrollment process will be asked to provide several documents with the application. Those without access to a scanner can use their cell phone’s camera to take photos of the required documents.
Families not residing within district boundaries must also complete the choice transfer process. Families may register online, but final acceptance will be determined through the regular process.
LIVESTOCK SCHOLARSHIP: High school seniors wanting to pursue studies toward a career in the animal, agriculture or technical fields may apply for the eighth annual $500 J&J Livestock Scholarship.
The scholarship focuses on student service in the community, achievements, future plans and academic standings.
Applications are available at J&J Livestock, 38760 Highway 20, Concrete, 98237. The filing deadline is May 19, and a winner will be notified by June 1.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: Enrollment is open for incoming kindergartners in the Anacortes School District. Children must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
For information, call the district office at 360-503-1200.
CANCELLED SCREENINGS: The free hearing and vision screening events offered by the Anacortes Lions Club originally planned for June 6 have been cancelled.
