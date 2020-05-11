Registration opens today for state and local races in the 2020 election.
Filing runs from 9 a.m. May 11 until 4 p.m. Friday, May 15. Prospective candidates can file online, by mail or in person at the County Elections Department.
Three local offices will be on the ballot. County Commissioner seats currently held by Ron Wesen and Ken Dahlstedt are up for election.
The third is the Skagit Public Utility District commissioner seat held by Al Littlefield.
He has held this seat since 1986.
This year’s primary election is set for Aug. 4, and the general election is set for Nov. 3.
All nine seats in the state Legislature that represent Skagit County will be on the ballot this year.
Candidates are encouraged to submit their voters’ pamphlet statement and photo online once their filing is completed, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
