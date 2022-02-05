DECEPTION PASS STATE PARK — Families gathered Saturday under a pavilion by Cranberry Lake at Deception Pass State Park to learn about hibernation.
The park and Fidalgo Nature School have partnered to put on Family in Nature, an outdoor education program that runs from January to June.
Seventeen children signed up for Saturday's event, Haley Johnson said — the program's best turnout yet.
Family in Nature is led by Johnson and Nia Fitzhugh, AmeriCorps members at the state park, and is intended for ages 3-5, although siblings are welcome.
Themes change for each set of lessons, which take place every other Friday and Saturday until June 25. 'Hidden Hibernators' was the theme of the third program.
As the families shuffled into the pavilion, children made name tags from wooden plates, built habitat out of moss, rocks and sticks, and colored paper sea otters, placing moss over the otters to keep them warm.
Fitzhugh gathered the children and adults into a circle under the pavilion and pulled out a clear box with moss and dried leaves in it.
She retrieved a sleepy-looking stuffed bear that was dressed in pajamas from the box, introducing the idea of hibernation.
Then, Fitzhugh read "Hibernation Station," a children's book about various animals going to sleep for the winter.
After finishing the book, Johnson led the group out of the pavilion and instructed the children to take a magnifying glass and look for evidence of hibernating animals.
A group of children immediately found a tree with holes on the trunk that, they deduced, came from a woodpecker. Johnson also pointed out a bird's nest on the ground.
Children roamed around the grassy area, investigating with their magnifying glasses and enjoying being outside by Cranberry Lake.
Then it was time for a game.
The group formed a circle. The children went to the middle; they were hibernating bats. The parents and guardians were the insects on the outside of the circle.
The children pretended to sleep curled up on the ground while the guardians walked around them, singing:
"Bats are sleeping, bats are sleeping. In a cave, in a cave. Wonder when they'll come out, wonder when they'll come out. In the spring, in the spring."
Then the children sprung up and chased the parents and guardians, tagging them to become bats in the next round.
After that, families flew like bats back to the pavilion to engage in more activities.
Declan Ferrell gathered sticks and pine needles just outside of the pavilion. He was building a habitat for the elephant seal that was spotted recently on a Deception Pass beach, he said.
His mother, Luanne Ferrell, is a teacher at Fidalgo Nature School. She said that Declan has grown up in nature.
Fitzhugh said she enjoys leading families in the nature program because it pushes parents and guardians to engage in unique ways.
"It's really started to build," she said.
Fitzhugh is looking forward to March when they will do a lesson on gray whales and bring in a gray whale skull.
Family in Nature is free, although registration is required. The next session will take place Feb. 18-19 under the theme 'migration madness.'
For more information, visit deceptionpassfoundation.org/park-programs/family-in-nature.
