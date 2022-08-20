A whale skull is displayed on Saturday at Fidalgo Bay Day in Anacortes. The skull was found near Whidbey Island in 2009.
A starfish and crab are shown at the touch tank on Saturday at Fidalgo Bay Day in Anacortes.
A whale skull is displayed on Saturday at Fidalgo Bay Day in Anacortes. The skull was found near Whidbey Island in 2009.
ANACORTES — The smell of the Salish Sea and barbecued salmon filled the air on Saturday at Fidalgo Bay Day at the Fidalgo Bay Resort.
The Skagit Marine Resources Committee (MRC) has hosted the event since 2004, except in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Skagit MRC website, "the purpose of this free event is to increase public awareness of the marine environment and foster environmental stewardship."
This year's Bay Day welcomed hundreds of families, one of the highest turnouts in event history.
"I'm just really super pleased with the turnout and I'm just really glad to see the families," Skagit MRC member and event organizer Darla Smith said.
Around 16 educational booths allowed attendees to learn about the Salish Sea, its marine environment and many other topics.
There was also a touch tank from Western Washington University's Shannon Point Marine Center, a salmon barbecue, a beach seining demonstration and a giant whale skull on display.
"People have been really waiting to get back out to an event like this because it's been held for a long time and it's always been popular," said Skagit MRC member and event organizer Pete Haase.
— Reporter Jake Isom
