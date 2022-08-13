People enjoy the ferris wheel on Saturday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
Vuelta La Luna Circus ring master Jason Barker juggles on Saturday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
People ride on the "yo-yo" ride on Saturday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
People ride on the "yo-yo" ride on Saturday at the Skagit County Fair in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County Fair goers enjoyed rides, live entertainment and all sorts of interactive events and games on Saturday as the fair came to a close.
The variety of animals being shown stayed cool in their shaded pens as the summer Skagit sun warmed the rest of the fairgrounds.
Though hot, the temperature did not affect the people from showing up to support the local fair in its four-day run. Hundreds of thousands of people were in attendance on Saturday.
All three music stages were alive with song and dance Saturday and the Vuelta La Luna Circus performed throughout the day.
"I love it, it's been one of the best fairs we've been to all summer," Vuelta La Luna ring master Jason Barker said. "I see everyone wanting to have a good time and just being people."
For more information about what took place at the fair this year or future events, visit the Skagit County Fair website.
— Reporter Jake Isom: jisom@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2141, Twitter @goskagit
